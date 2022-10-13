Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

James Bond's Badass All-Black Danner Boots Are Back

For the character's 60th birthday, Danner relaunched the 007 Mountain Light II from 'Spectre' with new details that nod to the anniversary.

By Evan Malachosky
danner 007
Courtesy

James Bond is the world's most beloved on-screen assassin. He's been so since the first movie debuted in 1962, with Sean Connery cast to play the role. And although Bond is just a single character, everyone's sucked into his universe, likely because he lives such an enviable life. Bond prefers the, well, finer things: champagne, martinis, Sunspel and N.Peal, Barton Perreira and Persol.

More recently, Bond has gravitated toward American-made things, too — like Danner boots. In Spectre, from 2015, he wore an all-black pair of Danner Mountain Light II boots, a hiker style with a hefty sole and a waterproof membrane. They're built for tough terrain — the type that Bond tackles often.

danner
Daniel Craig (as James Bond) wore the boots in 2015’s Spectre.
Courtesy

The brand is reintroducing them for Bond's 60th birthday, albeit with tweaks that separate this pair from the one that appeared in the movie. They're made from a rich black Horween leather and finished with a Vibram Megagrip Kletterlift outsole. Inside, they're lined with Gore-Tex to keep the elements out and a 007 logo adorns the tongue. Danner's logo is embossed into the outer quarter, while the footbed has a nod to this special anniversary.

These are a worthwhile collectible for fans of the franchise, but also a stellar boot for those in need of new footwear. Danner doesn't compromise, and these were made to Bond's high standards (even if they are based on fiction).

Courtesy
The 007 Mountain Light II 60th Anniversary
$450.00
SHOP NOW

SHOP NOW (HUCKBERRY) | SHOP NOW (DANNER) | SHOP NOW (UNCRATE)

