A dependable boot, built for a variety of conditions and environments, may be one of the most underrated pieces of any outdoor kit. Its flashier counterparts — jackets, knives and daypacks — excite, entertain and protect us, but the humble boot arguably takes the most abuse, while getting the least attention. While a tough-as-nails boot isn't always going to flashy or exciting, this new release from Danner and Huckberry proves that a tough and capable boot can be just as drool-worthy as a new puffy or duffel.

The Waxed Canvas Danner Light is the latest collab boot between Danner and Huckberry, and is a refreshed take on the 42 year-old Danner Light style, which was introduced by Danner in 1979. This new version boasts waxed canvas uppers from Huckberry's favorite material from Flint and Tinder’s Waxed Canvas Trucker Jacket, and combines it with Danner's full-grain leather for a luxe-yet-tough aesthetic that both protects and serves serious style.

The all-new Waxed Canvas Danner Light isn't all good looks though; the boot features a Vibram Christy outsole that is designed for maximum shock absorption, as well as grip, and a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane repels weather and water, so you can wear these around camp, working in the yard or out on the town all fall and winter long without having to worry about damage. In fact, the boot is pre-waxed and buffed to encourage a worn-in patina that will only get better looking over time. And if you manage to wear your boot out to the point of no return, worry not: it can be re-crafted by Danner for an even longer lifespan.

The Waxed Canvas Danner Light may sound too good to be true, and if you're looking for the catch, here it is: only 600 pairs of this limited-edition boot were made, so if you like what you see, buy now before you lose your chance.