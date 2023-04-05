10 Nike Sneakers You Can Buy Now That Capture the 1980s Vibes of ‘Air’

Ben Affleck's return to directing, Air, depicts the frenzied few months Nike execs dedicated to signing then-rising NBA rookie, Michael Jordan, to an endorsement deal. So far, it's earned rave reviews: a rare near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. "It’s ridiculous how entertaining Air is given that it’s about shoes," New York Times chief film critic, Manohla Dargis, wrote in her largely glowing review, "even if it works overtime to persuade you that it’s also about other, nobler truths, too."

Yes, it's ostensibly a flick about love, commitment, a little bit of luck and some strokes of genius; it's filled with a whole lot of marketing, too, which has made many — us included — fiendish for new Nike gear.



While some of the shoes it features are no longer in production, there are loads of modern sneakers imbued with some degree of yesterday. Take the Blazer, for example, a sneaker that debuted in the '70s that took off in the '80s; or, the Air Force 1, which is ubiquitous now, but rare and red hot when it first dropped in 1982; or, the Air Ship, the precursor to today's Jordan 1.

Below, you'll find 10 Nike sneakers from today that capture the era portrayed in Air, because while most of them look retro, they all come fresh from the factory, complete with that new sneaker smell.

Nike Air Trainer 1

Nobody knows training shoes better than Bo Jackson.

Nike Air Max SC

Cushioning in every step, thanks to the air bubble.

Nike Air Cross Trainer 3

Bringing bright lights to any workout.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage

At last, a high-top that isn't as hard to buy as the Jordan 1.

Read our full review of the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage.

Nike Air Pegasus 83

This is the precursor to many of Nike's more running-focused sneakers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low

You know the name. But, here is the Air Force 1 in a less-known colorway.

Nike Dunk High Retro

The Dunk High might not be as popular as the Low — see: Panda Dunks — but it's still a solid shoe.

Nike Cortez

Forrest Gump preferred this sneaker in red and blue, but green and cream works, too.

Nike Air Tailwind 79

Take to the skies in Nike's Air Tailwind 79.

Nike Terminator High

Another high-top with rich history, the Terminator High is an '80s icon, revived.