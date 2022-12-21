Today's Top Stories
The Best Slippers for Keeping Your Feet Warm All Winter Long

Slippers, despite what famous folks might say, should be worn at home, and only home. Please.

By Evan Malachosky and Brett Braley-Palko
collage of three slippers
Slippers are great, right? They make roving like some water-filled robo vacuum from one corner of your home to the other easier on the feet. Ah, cold floors! Crumbs! Dog poop! Toys! Cords! Carpet tacks! Soft-soled slippers — with leather, fleece or fur uppers — offer warmth and traction but also protection from things that could hurt bare toes. Plus, if you have to shuffle outside for a delivery, there are slippers that offer cross-platform functionality. (That's a fun way of saying they work inside and out.)

What to Look for

Slippers have a way of elevating the whole lounging experience. Having a little extra cushion on your feet makes shuffling from the kitchen to the living room in your pajamas all the cozier. Or maybe, like me, you have three dogs and you want a little protection from any…ahem…”surprises” they leave behind. Any way you swing it, a good pair of slippers is necessary for those serious about hunkering down this Winter.

Materials

But not all slippers are created equal. First and foremost, you’re going to want to look for materials that are going to be able to put up with a lot of wear and tear around the house. While you may think that, since you’re not going around the city in your slippers, you don’t need to worry about the materials — just consider how smelly those bad boys are going to be in a few months of constant wear in your flannel pajamas and with the fireplace on.

Feet sweat: It’s a natural part of life, but having a good slipper can reduce the constant dread of odor. With that in mind, make sure you’re looking for wool, shearling or flannel linings. Or go the rugged route and get an all-leather pick. Anything that’s more synthetic base is going to cause odor build-up due more regularly.

Outsole

Now, in terms of what constitutes a slipper, that’s sort of a philosophical question, isn’t it? I guess the easiest answer is a shoe that’s built for comfort above performance. Mostly this means you’re going to find a shoe with a thinner sole, with added support and padding on the inner portions of the shoe. And, maybe most categorically important of a slipper versus a shoe is that it should be able to slip on and kick off — we’re not talking laces here, people! Once you meet these criteria, anything from a great moccasin to a gripper-slipper are all species under the genus Slipper.

The Best Slippers for Men

Best Overall Slippers
Overland Clyde Australian Merino Sheepskin Mule Slippers
$69 AT OVERLAND.COM

  • Sheepskin leather shapes to your feet with wear
  • Soft sheepskin interior keeps your feet warm
  • Outsole is good inside or out

  • The extra sheepskin lining turns into a tail

As most Overland products are, the Clyde slippers are an incredible value. They're made from Australian merino sheepskin in a classic mule shape, which means there's no heel. These slowly form to your feet with wear, and the outsole is sturdy enough for neighborhood (or grocery store) strolls.

The only issue is that the sheepskin mats over time, which gives the back a little tail where it hangs off the back.

Best Upgrade Slippers
Sabah Fort Worth Brown Shearling Baba
$195 AT SABAH.AM

  • Handmade in Turkey
  • Shapes to foot with extended wear

  • Leather marks easily (not necessarily a bad thing, but some people may find it so!)

Sabah have made their name for adaptable, style-up-or-down loafers inspired by Turkey. Now, with a shearling-lined, open-heeled version, the Baba is great for a luxurious feel to slip on and keep your li’l piggies warm on cold mornings.

Best affordable slipper
L.L. Bean Sweater Fleece Slipper Scuff
$40 AT ZAPPOS

  • Outsole is durable enough for outdoor wear
  • Material feels like a sweatshirt

  • The uppers stretch out fast, especially if you're wearing too small of a size

In all honesty it shouldn't matter what your slippers look like. You could wear Crocs for all I care. But while Crocs offer comfortability and cushion, they don't offer warmth or coziness. These do, and they're only $39.95 — made from the same material as hoodies.

Allbirds Wool Dwellers
$49 AT ALLBIRDS

  • Wool is naturally breathable, insulating, and reduces odor
  • A comfortable midsole is great for arch support
  • Uses recycled wool

  • Not entirely wool

Now we’re getting into the comfy-cozy territory of slipperdom. Allbirds are known for their innovative wool sneakers and they’ve taken that same practice into their slipper line with the Dwellers. Made with a cushioned midsole and recycled wool, it’s a great all-around house shoe for just about anyone.

Easymoc Slipper
$245 AT HUCKBERRY

  • Suede construction is butter soft
  • Vibram sole for outdoor wear when you need it

  • Pricy for a slipper

It's all in the name: a slipper so good they named the brand after 'em. Easymoc's eponymous slippers are made from long-lasting Horween Chromoexcel leather, a Vibram camp sole, and Ortholite footbeds for comfort. They're your best boot rebuilt to be soft and sumptuous — perfect for doing laps around the house.

The high retail price may shock some, but considering it’s all handmade and all production materials (including the glue!) are all made in the U.S.A., we think it’s still a value.

Beckett Simonon Larsen Slippers
$99 AT BECKETT SIMONON

  • Suede sole is water repellent
  • All-leather, meaning they'll mold to your feet

  • No warming element — i.e. wool or fleece

Are these the most expensive slippers on this list? No, but they're still $99 dollar slippers. (And our pick above are $245!) These are an upgrade because of both the look and material. Leather slippers fashioned an 18th century mule? We're in.

L.L. Bean Wicked Good Scuffs
$79 AT L.L.BEAN

  • Classic design that’s unstructured enough for a nonrestrictive fit
  • Large rubber outsole for going to the mailbox in these bad boys

  • Extended wear can matte or rub off some of the shearling

L.L. Bean says they sold 4 million of these last year. One pair every 7 seconds each December. Damn! These backless beauties are soft, durable, and well-done enough to last you at least a few winters.

You’re getting a quality shoe at a great price, which includes a sheepskin exterior and warm shearling inside.

WP Standard Mr. Grumpy Leather Slippers
$99 AT WPSTANDARD.COM

  • Multiple color choices
  • Cushion heel

  • Limited sizing

Similar to FEIT on this list, the Mr. Grumpy slippers from WP Standard are a great alternative. Coming in three colors (tan, green, and black), these leather slippers are a great option to elevate any of those third-cups-of-coffee-staying-in-my-robe days.

The North Face Thermoball Traction Mule V
$55 AT THE NORTH FACE

  • Can easily be worn outside
  • Come in a number of colors

  • Are hard to get off, if you wear the heel up

Perfectly toasted toes is what the Thermoball Eco Traction Mules do best. They're stuffed with Primaloft ThermoBall eco-friendly synthetic insulation that'll get you through frigid nights camping or through the home when the heater's busted. They've got water-resistant uppers, recycled rubber soles and a collapsible heel so you can switch between city and offroad mode.

Minnetonka Moccasin Taylor
$55 AT MINNETONKAMOCCASIN.COM

  • Comfortable all-around interior cushioning
  • Berber fleece lining

  • The Taylor may run a little narrow for wide feet

A classic slip-on shape with a little bit of all-over comfort, the Minnetonka Taylor might be a Platonic ideal of a slipper. With its clog-inspired design, it’s good for slipping on and off while the thick rubber sole means you can wear these out in a pinch to get the mail or yell for those damn neighbor kids to get off your lawn.

Lands' End Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers
$55 AT LAND'S END

  • Leather accents add a luxe touch

  • Doesn't come in half sizes, which makes it hard for standard size folks to pick the right fit

Available in four colors and with your choice of monogram, Lands' End's Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers are a smart, often-on-sale option for the whole family. (Or just you, if you're greedy.)

Simple Waffle Slippers
$28 AT HAWKINSNEWYORK.COM

  • Available in 11 color options
  • Lightweight for warmer climates or if you sweat a lot

  • Not a lot of cushioning or support
  • Sizing only comes in Small and Large, which can be hard to find an exact fit

If you’re looking for a no-frills, down-and-dirty slipper, then Hawkins New York may just be the best option for you. With its easy slip-on design, this is a slipper for when you need it but don’t want to invest much time (or money) into them.

Topdrawer Kolo Willer Cord Fleece Japanese House Shoe
$75 AT TOPDRAWERSHOP.COM

  • Support on heel for less slippage
  • Fleece interior

  • Suede sole wears out fast

Based on traditional Japanese house shoe designs, these slippers have a little bit of fashion to them versus their American cousins. Topdrawer has a wide variety of options, but I’m fond of the bright yellow corduroy heel on this option, which sports an elastic cotton for easy slipping on and kicking off.

OluKai Moloā Hulu
Now 25% off
$75 AT OLUKAI.COM

  • Wool blend is insulated and odor-fighting
  • Gum rubber outsole is durable and cushioned

  • Width may be a little larger than standard shoe sizing

We’re going from Japan to Hawai’i now with this pair of wool slippers. The Moloā Hulu take all the bells and whistles of a driving loafer and adapt it for a comfortable indoor slipper. Choose from four colors of wool (I like the Trench Blue the most) and keep your feet comfy before hangin’ ten.

Bombas Gripper Slipper
$40 AT BOMBAS

  • Comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns
  • Comes with a travel bag for packing
  • Super grippy so you don't slip

  • Made of a synthetic blend, so could cause more odor with longer wear
  • Cannot be worn outside (at all)

Do you hate wearing shoes around the house but wish there were an alternative to socks? A-ha! Bombas' Gripper Slipper blends the best of both options. They're soft all over like socks, but have grippy bottoms so you don't slide across your kitchen floor.

Hari Mari Hacienda LX
$140 AT HARIMARI.COM

  • All around comfort from interior shearling to memory foam core
  • Range of sizes and colors

  • Less lazy (because most people want that) than most slippers

The Hacienda LX is a shoe that can provide maximum comfort for all-day wear. Made from full-grain leather with a shearling interior, along with a memory foam footbed, you’re looking at a shoe where every inch of real estate is built for long-lasting coziness.

FEIT Indoor Slipper
$300 AT FEIT

  • Adaptable to your foot shape with extended wear
  • Handmade
  • Latex-padded insole

  • Pricier than competitors
  • Limited edition of 120 pieces

Before you freak out and leave an angry comment below asking why I'd ever recommend a $300 dollar slipper, let me explain.

These are from FEIT, meaning they're made in super limited numbers by a single craftsman. They made a gorgeous shoe that has a rugged shape and will naturally adapt to the shape of the wearer’s foot, making it a high-quality option that will last for years – no, decades – to come. From being cut from a single piece of calfskin leather to the handmade nature of the shoe, the price point may seem high, but that’s for good reason.

