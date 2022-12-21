The Best Slippers for Keeping Your Feet Warm All Winter Long

Slippers are great, right? They make roving like some water-filled robo vacuum from one corner of your home to the other easier on the feet. Ah, cold floors! Crumbs! Dog poop! Toys! Cords! Carpet tacks! Soft-soled slippers — with leather, fleece or fur uppers — offer warmth and traction but also protection from things that could hurt bare toes. Plus, if you have to shuffle outside for a delivery, there are slippers that offer cross-platform functionality. (That's a fun way of saying they work inside and out.)

What to Look for

Slippers have a way of elevating the whole lounging experience. Having a little extra cushion on your feet makes shuffling from the kitchen to the living room in your pajamas all the cozier. Or maybe, like me, you have three dogs and you want a little protection from any…ahem…”surprises” they leave behind. Any way you swing it, a good pair of slippers is necessary for those serious about hunkering down this Winter.

Materials

But not all slippers are created equal. First and foremost, you’re going to want to look for materials that are going to be able to put up with a lot of wear and tear around the house. While you may think that, since you’re not going around the city in your slippers, you don’t need to worry about the materials — just consider how smelly those bad boys are going to be in a few months of constant wear in your flannel pajamas and with the fireplace on.

Feet sweat: It’s a natural part of life, but having a good slipper can reduce the constant dread of odor. With that in mind, make sure you’re looking for wool, shearling or flannel linings. Or go the rugged route and get an all-leather pick. Anything that’s more synthetic base is going to cause odor build-up due more regularly.

Outsole

Now, in terms of what constitutes a slipper, that’s sort of a philosophical question, isn’t it? I guess the easiest answer is a shoe that’s built for comfort above performance. Mostly this means you’re going to find a shoe with a thinner sole, with added support and padding on the inner portions of the shoe. And, maybe most categorically important of a slipper versus a shoe is that it should be able to slip on and kick off — we’re not talking laces here, people! Once you meet these criteria, anything from a great moccasin to a gripper-slipper are all species under the genus Slipper.

The Best Slippers for Men