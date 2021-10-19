Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
Two LA-Based Runners' Thoughts on the HOKA Bondi X
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
How Meech Robinson Upgrades His Style for Fall

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Red Wing Gave Its Classic Moc Boots a Gore-Tex Upgrade

An all-time great goes all-weather.

red wing
Red Wing

Red Wing's Moc Boot has been a mainstay for nearly 70 years. The classic style combines functionality and fashion, with the right mix of workwear and modern Americana. We couldn't imagine menswear without it. But, when wet weather comes, there are better options. (See: our guide to snow boots.)

Available today, Red Wing's reinvented Moc Boot offers a solution to sullied boots: Gore-Tex. This iteration is finished with a Gore-Tex membrane for 100-percent waterproof wear. There's also a storm welt construction to keep moisture from reaching your feet, and a Traction Tred outsole for better grip on slippery terrain.

Best of all, though, these don't look any different from the usual Mocssave for a little Gore-Tex tag near the toe box. They're just beautiful, Russet red leather boots... that also happen to be waterproof. You can pre-order your own pair now via J.Crew before they arrive on Red Wing's online store next week — just know they don't ship until November 4th.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
30% Off with code 'SHOPNOW'
6" Gore-Tex Moc Boot
Courtesy
Red Wing
$170 AT J CREW
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
GMC Could Have Built This Awesome Bronco-Fighter
This New Denim Embodies "High-Tech Naturalism"
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2022 Honda Civic Si Promises to Be Fun
Everything Apple Announced at the Giant Mac Event
BMW's Future Kicks Off in 2025, Report Claims
Ford Now Has 2 Cool New Broncos Coming Next Year
Is This Yachtmaster the First Titanium Rolex?
The Lexus LX 600 Is America's New Land Cruiser
Ikea's New Cool Tech: An 'Invisible' Charging Pad
A Fall 2021 Trend on Our Radar: Technical Hoodies