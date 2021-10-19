Red Wing Gave Its Classic Moc Boots a Gore-Tex Upgrade

Red Wing's Moc Boot has been a mainstay for nearly 70 years. The classic style combines functionality and fashion, with the right mix of workwear and modern Americana. We couldn't imagine menswear without it. But, when wet weather comes, there are better options. (See: our guide to snow boots.)

Available today, Red Wing's reinvented Moc Boot offers a solution to sullied boots: Gore-Tex. This iteration is finished with a Gore-Tex membrane for 100-percent waterproof wear. There's also a storm welt construction to keep moisture from reaching your feet, and a Traction Tred outsole for better grip on slippery terrain.

Best of all, though, these don't look any different from the usual Mocs — save for a little Gore-Tex tag near the toe box. They're just beautiful, Russet red leather boots... that also happen to be waterproof. You can pre-order your own pair now via J.Crew before they arrive on Red Wing's online store next week — just know they don't ship until November 4th.