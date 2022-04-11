To be totally honest, flip-flops aren't all that functional. With their Y- (or thong-) shaped front, which slips between your first two toes, there's little traction control and rarely a cushioned insole. Plus, they're cheap — typically comprising of a thin polyurethane bottom and plastic hardware. That's why superior evolutions like sandals and slip-ons (like Crocs) came to be. But Havaianas hopes its colorful new line of flip-flops can change the style's reputation.

Made in collaboration with Vibram, the leading provider of durable outsoles, these thick rubber flip-flops come with a hefty, reinforced outsole you regularly find on boots, but never on flip-flops. Is the addition all that necessary? Maybe not, because even though you're granted better traction control and the ability to surmount sketchier terrain, your toes are still exposed. A tough trail would still do plenty of damage to your feet, even if your soles survived.

I can't help but ogle at these, though. They're just so odd. According to their side profile, this hybrid flip-flop is just Havaianas' Top model placed atop one of Vibram's Betulla sole. But does that make them worth the extra $56 dollars? (The standard Top Flip-Flops are only $16 bucks.) Sure, if you're trekking to a remote watering hole for the day, but even then I'd argue you're better of wearing closed-toe shoes — or even hiking sandals — and packing a pair of standard Havaianas to change in to once you've arrived. To each their own, I guess. And although this could be praised as innovative, brands frankly seem bored.

Flip-Flops, But Bolder