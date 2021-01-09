What the Orange Dot on Your iPhone Means

Is there an orange dot appearing in the top-right corner of your iPhone? Don't worry. It has nothing to do with connectivity or your iPhone's battery. It's simply a new feature of iOS 14, the software update that Apple just rolled out this past week.

The orange dot is an indicator light that turns on every time an app is using your iPhone's microphone. If you're recording something using Voice Memos or you ask Siri a question — the orange light will turn on.

You also might see a green dot. This will appear every time an app is using your iPhone's camera. For example, every time you open your camera app to take a photo or you answer a FaceTime call — the green light will turn on.

The orange and green indicator lights will not appear at the same time. If you're recording a video on your iPhone, which accesses both its camera and microphones, the green light will appear.

Both of these features are simply designed to protect your privacy. For example, if the orange light appears but the app you're using hasn't asked if it could record you — you should be suspicious.

