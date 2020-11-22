Today's Top Stories
7 of the Best New Gadgets That Snuck Out This Week

From Samsung's innovative new external monitors to glow-in-the-dark earphones by Beats, these are the best gadgets of the week.

By Tucker Bowe
new tech gadgets 11 20
Gear Patrol

With the new M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, the last of Apple's big hardware announcements is behind us. So too are the releases of the next Xbox and Playstation consoles (though, most people aren't likely to get their hands on them any time soon). But there was still a surprising amount of cool and new product releases this week. We've rounded it all up below.

Samsung Smart Monitor

new tech gadgets 11 20
Courtesy

Samsung announced two lines smart monitors that are aiming to replace your TV. The company's M5 and M7 lines are external monitors that have integrated Samsung's Tizen smart operating system, which allow them to stream apps like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV Plus. The M5 line consists of two HD monitors (27-inch and 32-inch models) and starts at $270, while the M7 line consists of one 4K monitor (32-inches), which goes for $400. These monitors will be available for purchase in the coming weeks.

Price: $270+

SHOP NOW

Sony LSPX-S2 Glass Sound Speaker


new tech gadgets 11 20
Courtesy

Originally announced at CES almost a year ago, the Sony LSPX-S2 is finally available for purchase in the US. It's a clever portable Bluetooth speaker (and the successor of the Sony LSPX-S1) that's designed to look like a modern lantern or candle. The cylindrical design is able able to harness the company's "advanced vertical drive technology" to play 360-degree sound that's capable of filling a room.

Price: $450

SHOP NOW

Cambridge Audio Edge M


new tech gadgets 11 20
Courtesy

Cambridge Audio announced a new power amplifier to its high-end Edge line of audio components. The all-new Edge M has a minimalist industrial design, similar to much of the rest of the line, but it has twice the power of the Edge W (which has a power output of 200 watts). The even bigger difference between the Edge W and the Edge M is that that latter has monoblock design, as opposed to the Edge W's stereo, so each unit is meant to drive a single channel with even less distortion. This also means you'll need to Edge M units to drive a pair of (really nice) loudspeakers.

Price: $4,000

SHOP NOW

Twelve South AirFly Pro Switch Edition

new tech gadgets 11 20
Courtesy

If you have a Nintendo Switch and Apple's AirPods or AirPods Pro, this is the perfect Bluetooth adapter for you. It lets you listen to your AirPods with the portable game console because, believe it or not, the Switch still doesn't have built-in Bluetooth.

Price: $55

SHOP NOW


Logitech G Pro X Superlight

new tech gadgets 11 20
Courtesy

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is essentially a smaller and less-feature-rich version of the company's popular gaming mouse, the Logitech G Pro Wireless. It's going to cost you $20 extra bucks to get the Superlight version, but you're getting a lighter model with almost twice the battery life.

SHOP NOW

Wrensilva Loft

new tech gadgets 11 20
Courtesy

Wrensilva is known for making beautiful, high-end and expensive hi-fi consoles that blend seamlessly with other mid-century decor. The company's newest creation, the Loft, fits that description as well. It's an all-in-one console — complete with a Pro-Ject turntable, a Wrensilva preamplifier and two-way speaker, as well as built-in Sonos connectivity — that lets you switch seamlessly switch between vinly and streaming.

Price: $4,999

SHOP NOW

Glow-in-the-Dark Powerbeats Earphones

new tech gadgets 11 20
Courtesy

Beats announced a special edition version of its Powerbeats wireless earphones in collaboration with design company Ambush — and the cool thing is that they glow in the dark. Granted, this glow-in-dark version will cost you $200, or $50 more than the regular Powerbeats, but it could be a handy feature for people who run at night.

Price: $200

SHOP NOW

