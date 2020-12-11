7 Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week, That Aren't the AirPods Max

The AirPods Max, Apple's first over-ear headphones, dominated the news this week — we got a chance to test them out. But they weren't the only products worth talking about this week. Here are the highlights.

Logitech Circle View Doorbell

Courtesy

Logitech announced a new Circle View video doorbell this week, the first video doorbell to support HomeKit Secure Video, Apple's new video standard that rolled out last year. This means that it's the only video doorbell that currently can do things like show a live video feed on your Apple TV.

Price: $199.99

SHOP NOW



Roland Aerophone Pro





Courtesy

The Aerophone Pro is the next-generation version of the original Aerophone, and it's the company's most advanced digital wind instrument to date. It has a refined design along with a bunch of additional sonic capabilities. It'll be available next month (January 2021).

Price: $1,500.00

SHOP NOW



Scuf H1 Gaming Headset

Courtesy

Scuf is best known for its customizable gaming controllers, but the company just announced its first customizable gaming headset. The H1 is a wired gaming headset that comes in two base colors, white or black. From there, you can customize its earpad covers, its earpad material (leather or hybrid) and even its mics.

Price: $129.99

SHOP NOW



Sonos Sub Superpowers

Courtesy

For anybody who has (or is looking to build out) a Sonos home theater system, one of the most requested features has been the ability to add a second Sub. Sonos has listened. You'll soon be able to add a second Sub to your current Sonos system, so long as it's a Gen 3 model (which was released this past June).

Price: $699

SHOP NOW



MOFT Snap-On Stand & Wallet for iPhone 12

Courtesy

Third-party gadget makers are slowly trickling out accessories that work with the iPhone 12's MagSafe. One of the newest ones, this Snap-On Stand & Wallet by MOFT, is one of the only alternatives to Apple's own $59 MagSafe minimalist wallet. It's not made of genuine leather, like Apple's option, but MOFT's newest also doubles as a flip-out stand. Plus it's only $30.

Price: $29.99

SHOP NOW





Samsung MicroLED 110-inch TV

Courtesy

Samsung announced its line of MicroLED TVs almost a year ago at CES. The advanced technology is more akin to OLED than LCD, and it's able to deliver an exceptional picture with bright colors and supreme contrast. This gigantic 110-inch model is one of the first MicroLED TVs that Samsung is releasing. It's only available in Korea right now and, well, it's expensive.

Price: ~ $156,000

SHOP NOW

Sonix Magnetic Link Charger

Courtesy

Sonix has made a cheaper alternative to Apple's MagSafe Charger. It works pretty much the same, although it won't wirelessly charge the iPhone 12 up to its 15-watt potentially. It also doesn't come with a wall adapter (but then again, neither does Apple's MagSafe Charger).

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io