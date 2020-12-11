7 Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week, That Aren't the AirPods Max

The AirPods Max, Apple's first over-ear headphones, dominated the news this week — we got a chance to test them out. But they weren't the only products worth talking about this week. Here are the highlights.
Logitech announced a new Circle View video doorbell this week, the first video doorbell to support HomeKit Secure Video, Apple's new video standard that rolled out last year. This means that it's the only video doorbell that currently can do things like show a live video feed on your Apple TV.
The Aerophone Pro is the next-generation version of the original Aerophone, and it's the company's most advanced digital wind instrument to date. It has a refined design along with a bunch of additional sonic capabilities. It'll be available next month (January 2021).
Scuf is best known for its customizable gaming controllers, but the company just announced its first customizable gaming headset. The H1 is a wired gaming headset that comes in two base colors, white or black. From there, you can customize its earpad covers, its earpad material (leather or hybrid) and even its mics.
For anybody who has (or is looking to build out) a Sonos home theater system, one of the most requested features has been the ability to add a second Sub. Sonos has listened. You'll soon be able to add a second Sub to your current Sonos system, so long as it's a Gen 3 model (which was released this past June).
Third-party gadget makers are slowly trickling out accessories that work with the iPhone 12's MagSafe. One of the newest ones, this Snap-On Stand & Wallet by MOFT, is one of the only alternatives to Apple's own $59 MagSafe minimalist wallet. It's not made of genuine leather, like Apple's option, but MOFT's newest also doubles as a flip-out stand. Plus it's only $30.
Samsung announced its line of MicroLED TVs almost a year ago at CES. The advanced technology is more akin to OLED than LCD, and it's able to deliver an exceptional picture with bright colors and supreme contrast. This gigantic 110-inch model is one of the first MicroLED TVs that Samsung is releasing. It's only available in Korea right now and, well, it's expensive.
Sonix has made a cheaper alternative to Apple's MagSafe Charger. It works pretty much the same, although it won't wirelessly charge the iPhone 12 up to its 15-watt potentially. It also doesn't come with a wall adapter (but then again, neither does Apple's MagSafe Charger).
For the latest technology in training shoes, look no further than Mizuno's TF Training Series with Mizuno COB. It's the perfect time to add one of these shoes to your arsenal, because Mizuno is offering free shipping on orders of $75+.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
Named one of our top outdoor products of 2020, we've also previously called BioLite's HeadLamp 750 the best headlamp ever made. The 750 allows for the full 750 lumens to be run at a stable brightness for an extended time. The predecessor to the 750, the 330, is also on sale.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
