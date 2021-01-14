Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Camera on Samsung's New Flagship Phone Is Utterly Insane

Samsung has officially three new Galaxy S21 smartphones, the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra, and a new pair wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Pro. Here's what you need to know.

By Tucker Bowe
samsung s21 ultra
Samsung

At its annual Unpacked event, Samsung just announced three new Galaxy S21 smartphones, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, all of which have a new design, a new price and support for 5G. Samsung also announced a new pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. We've rounded up all the latest announcements, below.

Related Stories
The Best TVs of CES 2021 (So Far)
The Best Work From Home Gadgets at CES 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the biggest and best smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy S21 series. It has a 6.8" display, which is slightly larger than the Galaxy S21+'s 6.7" display, and it has a number of key improvements. It's Samsung's first smartphone to have a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display. It supports and comes with an S Pen, meaning it works (and probably replaces) taking the place of the Samsung's Note line. And S21 Ultra comes with the "most advanced chipset in a Galaxy device" to help it charge faster and more efficiently use its battery life.

The biggest upgrade you get with the S21 Ultra is its camera system. It has a quad-rear camera system that includes ultra-wide, wide and two telephoto lenses. There's also an upgraded 108MP pro sensor that enables the S21 Ultra, too, to capture 12 bit HDR photos with "64 times richer color data and and more than three times wider dynamic range" than the other Galaxy S21 line. The dual telephoto lenses allow the S21 Ultra to have superb zoom ability (up to 100x optical zoom) and incredible low-light photos. Additionally, the S21 Ultra is the first Galaxy smartphone to be able to shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses.

Starting at $1,299.99, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is available for preorder now will ship everywhere on January 29. It's available in two colors, silver or black.

LEARN MORE

Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+

samsung unpacked event new products
Samsung

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are the company's newest flagship smartphones. They have a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively, and despite the size and battery life, the two smartphones are pretty identical. Both have a edge-to-edge AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims that the display automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content. The display also has a new Eye Comfort Shield automatically adjusts its blue light depending on the time of day and content you’re viewing to reduce eye fatigue.

Both smartphones have the same slimmed down rear-camera system that blends right into the metal frame; you're sill going to get a little bit of a camera bump, but it's minimal. They have same rear camera systems with telephoto, wide and ultrawide lenses. Samsung decked both smartphones with a bunch of photo-and-video-shooting abilities, but there two new upgrades that really stick out. First, both have an improved "Single Take" feature that allows you to quickly capture pro-style photos and videos with single tap. And two, you can now record videos with the front and rear cameras simultaneously, which is ideal for reaction videos.

The Galaxy S21 is available in four colors in 128GB models (violet, gray, pink and white) and one color in the 256GB model (gray only). The Galaxy S21+ is available in three colors in both 128GB and 256GB models (violet, gray and black).

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are available for preorder now and will ship on January 29. The Galaxy S21 starts at $799.99 and the Galaxy S21+ starts at $899.99.

LEARN MORE

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

samsung unpacked event new products
Samsung

The Galaxy Buds Pro is the company's newest pair of wireless earbuds and they're upgraded in basically every way over their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds. The new wireless earbuds have active noise-cancellation and ambient sound modes (similar to the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live) and the two modes work intelligently together; the earbuds are smart enough to automatically adjust noise-canceling and transparency settings depending on the environment you're in.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds Pro also have a new microphone array that drastically improve call clarity. They have an IPX7-water resisting rating so they should be save to work out with. They support USB-C and Qi-wireless charging. And they can be pair to multiple Galaxy devices at once.

Samsung's new wireless earbuds are available for purchase today. They cost $199.99 and come in three colors: black, silver or violet.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
Yeti Rambler 24 oz Mug with Standard Lid
$22 $30

$8 OFF (27%)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Sonos Refurbished Play:1
Sonos Refurbished Play:1
$99 $150

$51 OFF (33%)

For its size, Play:1’s sound is impressive. It’s naturally a mono speaker, but you can pair two Play:1 speakers together and, through the app, create that stereo sound.

READ MORE ABOUT SONOS

Mirror The Mirror
Mirror The Mirror
$1,145 $1,495

$350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Nike Killshot OG SP
Nike Killshot OG SP
$45 $90

$45 OFF (50%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, it's under 50 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES AROUND

Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set
$125 $139

$14 OFF (10%)

These cotton percale sheets boast a  270 thread count and always stay cool — perfect for hot sleepers. Brooklinen is one of our go-to's for linens, especially at 15 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
L.L. Bean Bean Boots, 8" PrimaLoft/Gore-Tex
$179 $269

$90 OFF (33%)

Gore-Tex uppers and Primaloft insulation combined with the classic Bean Boot silhouette make this a no brainer for deep winter, whether you're digging out the driveway or stomping around in puddles.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS OF 2020

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Filson Ultralight Vest
Filson Ultralight Vest
$60 $145

$85 OFF (58%)

Ultralight Primaloft insulation keeps this vest light but warm in all conditions. It is also made with features that make Filson one of the best, like a moleskin-lined collar and hand-warmer pockets. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

Sonos Refurbished Beam - Shadow
Sonos Refurbished Beam - Shadow
$319 $399

$80 OFF (20%)

Sonos’s entry-level soundbar that doubles as a smart speaker and normally costs $399 is now sold refurbished for a big price drop, taking the sting out of the original price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE FOR AT HOME MEDIA

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
$126 $180

$54 OFF (30%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER

Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder, Vanilla
$40 $55

$15 OFF (27%)

This plant-based protein is keto-friendly and supports healthy recovery post-workout. The perfect companion to a 2021 fitness resolution. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
$78 $120

$42 OFF (35%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

Todd Snyder RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
Todd Snyder RoToTo Bulky Watch Cap
$27 $48

$21 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (43%) 

This humble watch cap from Todd Snyder is made and designed in Japan using traditional and modern manufacturing techniques, guaranteeing you get the quality you expect. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Flannel-lined Cabin Pant
J.Crew 770 Straight-fit Flannel-lined Cabin Pant
$28 $98

$70 OFF W/ CODE EPIC (71%)

If you want to stay cozy but are tired of sweatpants, flannel-lined pants are the move. The warmth of flannel and the style of a chino combine like marshmallows and hot chocolate. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE RELEASES THIS WEEK

Benchmade Proper Sheepsfoot Slip Joint Knife
Benchmade Proper Sheepsfoot Slip Joint Knife
$159 $240

$81 OFF (34%)

This modern folding knife is a take on the classic gentleman's knife built with a carbon fiber handle and sheepsfoot blade. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KNIVES OF JANUARY 2021

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
$248 $350

$102 OFF (29%)

Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
Wolf Roadster Watch Winder
$249 $945

$696 OFF (74%)

An elegant addition to your office, lounge, or bedroom, this watch winder keeps your automatic watches powered with up to 1,200 turns per day and three different rotational directions. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Homedics TotalComfort Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
Homedics TotalComfort Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier
$50 $134

$84 OFF (62%)

This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF THE LAST YEAR

Chaco Z/Cloud
Chaco Z/Cloud
$88 $110

$22 OFF (20%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a pillow-top footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Cloud. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS OF 2020

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Vest
gearpatrol.me
$30 $50

$20 OFF (40%)

Uniqlo always brings the hits and this vest is no exception. Made with ultra-light down, it is the perfect layering piece from fall through spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
The Best Stuff We've Seen Out of CES 2021
Here’s What CES Tells Us About the Rest of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
All the Best MagSafe Accessories of CES 2021
The Best MagSafe Accessories for the iPhone 12
The Best TVs of CES 2021 (So Far)
The Ultimate Setup for Every Audiophile
The Best Work From Home Gadgets at CES 2021
The Best Headphones and Earbuds of CES 2021
CES 2021: What You Need to Know
The Best Tech Gadgets Announced Before CES 2021