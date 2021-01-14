The Camera on Samsung's New Flagship Phone Is Utterly Insane

At its annual Unpacked event, Samsung just announced three new Galaxy S21 smartphones, the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, all of which have a new design, a new price and support for 5G. Samsung also announced a new pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. We've rounded up all the latest announcements, below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the biggest and best smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy S21 series. It has a 6.8" display, which is slightly larger than the Galaxy S21+'s 6.7" display, and it has a number of key improvements. It's Samsung's first smartphone to have a 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ display. It supports and comes with an S Pen, meaning it works (and probably replaces) taking the place of the Samsung's Note line. And S21 Ultra comes with the "most advanced chipset in a Galaxy device" to help it charge faster and more efficiently use its battery life.

The biggest upgrade you get with the S21 Ultra is its camera system. It has a quad-rear camera system that includes ultra-wide, wide and two telephoto lenses. There's also an upgraded 108MP pro sensor that enables the S21 Ultra, too, to capture 12 bit HDR photos with "64 times richer color data and and more than three times wider dynamic range" than the other Galaxy S21 line. The dual telephoto lenses allow the S21 Ultra to have superb zoom ability (up to 100x optical zoom) and incredible low-light photos. Additionally, the S21 Ultra is the first Galaxy smartphone to be able to shoot in 4K at 60fps across all lenses including front and rear four lenses.



Starting at $1,299.99, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is available for preorder now will ship everywhere on January 29. It's available in two colors, silver or black.

Samsung Galaxy S21/S21+

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are the company's newest flagship smartphones. They have a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch display, respectively, and despite the size and battery life, the two smartphones are pretty identical. Both have a edge-to-edge AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung claims that the display automatically adjusts the frame rate based on the content. The display also has a new Eye Comfort Shield automatically adjusts its blue light depending on the time of day and content you’re viewing to reduce eye fatigue.

Both smartphones have the same slimmed down rear-camera system that blends right into the metal frame; you're sill going to get a little bit of a camera bump, but it's minimal. They have same rear camera systems with telephoto, wide and ultrawide lenses. Samsung decked both smartphones with a bunch of photo-and-video-shooting abilities, but there two new upgrades that really stick out. First, both have an improved "Single Take" feature that allows you to quickly capture pro-style photos and videos with single tap. And two, you can now record videos with the front and rear cameras simultaneously, which is ideal for reaction videos.

The Galaxy S21 is available in four colors in 128GB models (violet, gray, pink and white) and one color in the 256GB model (gray only). The Galaxy S21+ is available in three colors in both 128GB and 256GB models (violet, gray and black).

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are available for preorder now and will ship on January 29. The Galaxy S21 starts at $799.99 and the Galaxy S21+ starts at $899.99.



Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The Galaxy Buds Pro is the company's newest pair of wireless earbuds and they're upgraded in basically every way over their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds. The new wireless earbuds have active noise-cancellation and ambient sound modes (similar to the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live) and the two modes work intelligently together; the earbuds are smart enough to automatically adjust noise-canceling and transparency settings depending on the environment you're in.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds Pro also have a new microphone array that drastically improve call clarity. They have an IPX7-water resisting rating so they should be save to work out with. They support USB-C and Qi-wireless charging. And they can be pair to multiple Galaxy devices at once.

Samsung's new wireless earbuds are available for purchase today. They cost $199.99 and come in three colors: black, silver or violet.

