Apple has finally started to sell refurbished models of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max. So if you've been waiting to get a really good deal on pretty new iPhone with a pretty excellent camera, these are the refurbished deals you want to jump on.



Apple is selling refurbished iPhone 11 models for as low as $549, which is $100 less than its selling new iPhone 11 models. The refurbished iPhone 11 models are already out of stock on Apple's website. We'll update when they become available again, but it looks like you'll need a keen eye to snag one.

As for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple is selling refurbished models of both (in various storage capacities) for as low as $849, which is a savings between $150 and $170. It's a little interesting that Apple is selling both refurbished models of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max for the same price.

One of the big advantages of buying a refurbished iPhone directly from Apple is that makes life easier if something were to potentially go wrong. Just like new iPhones, all refurbished models come with same one-year warranty (and there's a 14-day return policy in case you just change your mind). You can also purchase AppleCare+ in case you want extra protection for your refurbished iPhone.

