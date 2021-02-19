Today's Top Stories
8 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week

From the first gaming projector optimized for the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles to Wyze's first color-changing smart bulbs.

By Tucker Bowe
Sonos announced that its new big hardware event is going to happen next month, with most rumors pointing to a new smaller portable speaker. Apple rolled out new replacement programs for malfunctioning MacBook Pros and Apple Watches. And, of course, Nintendo announced a bunch of new games coming to the Switch. On top of that, a lot of new gadgets were also announced — we've rounded up some of the most notable ones below.

BenQ X1300i 4LED Gaming Projector

BenQ announced the X1300i this week and it's marketing it as the first true gaming projector that's optimized for the PS5 or Xbox Series X. The 3,000-lumen projector will play 1080p content — so not true 4K content — at extremely low latency (8.3ms@120Hz), which is needed for competitive gamers. Additionally, it has built-in speakers and an Android TV operating system so it functions as any traditional smart TV — but it can create up to a 150-inch screen.

Price: $1,299

SHOP NOW

Wyze Bulb Color

It seems like just yesterday that Wyze was known just for its $20 smart home camera, the Wyze Cam, but in the past year (or more) the company has pushed out a line of affordable smart home gadgets. This week it announced the Wyze Bulb Color, its first set of color-changing smart bulbs. It works exactly the same as the company's existing Wyze Bulb, but now you can select from nearly infinite — or 16 million, according to the company —colors and temperatures to get your ambiance just right. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Price: $35 (4-pack)

SHOP NOW

Nomad MagSafe Cases for iPhone 12

Nomad, one of the most popular makers of smartphone cases, announced its first iPhone 12 cases that fully support MagSafe. This means they're fully compatible with MagSafe accessories and can wirelessly fast-charge at up to 15-watts. There are two MagSafe cases that Nomad offers, which are essentially just MagSafe versions of the company's existing and popular Rugged and Rugged Folio lines.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW

Xbox Wireless Headset

Microsoft announced a new wireless headset for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this week. The aptly-named Xbox Wireless Headset is basically a way nicer gaming headset than the company's existing Xbox One Stereo and Wired Chat headsets. The earcups are actually rotating volume control dials, similar to the company's noise-canceling Surface Headphones, and there's high-quality boom microphone. Additionally, the headset supports all the latest surround sound technologies, including Dolby Atmos.

The headset is available for pre-order right now and shipping set for March 16. (But beware, these things are selling out fast.)

Price: $100

SHOP NOW

Amazon Cuckoo Clock

This week, Amazon announced three new products — a cuckoo clock, a smart sticky note printer and a smart nutrition scale — that fall under the company's new "Build It" program. You can't actually buy these products yet, however, because "Built It" is essentially a Kickstarter-like program where if enough customers back a certain product, then it gets made. So, if interested, you can pre-order any one of the previously-mentioned products and, given that it's Amazon and most of these products will likely be fully backed, it'll ship to you in the coming months.

Price: $80

SHOP NOW

Throwboy 1984 Throw Blanket

While technically not a gadget, this throw blanket is too cool not to mention. It's made by Throwboy, a company that has made a name for itself making pillows and blankets modeled after classic Apple devices (like the first iPhone and iPad), and this specific throw blanket is modeled after Apple's first Macintosh that was released in 1984. Too cool.

Price: $47

SHOP NOW

Satechi R1 Bluetooth Presentation Remote

Satechi released a Bluetooth clicker that's perfect for controlling presentations on your Mac or iPad. The R1 clicker looks similar to an Apple TV remote (which people admittedly have a love/hate relationship with) but has special buttons to control presentations on PowerPoint, Keynote, Google Slides and Prezi. It even an integrated laser pointer.

Price: $45

SHOP NOW

OWC Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C Cable

OWC announced a universal USB-C to USB-C cable that's fully compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB 4, USB 3 and, most importantly, Thunderbolt 4. It can basically do anything you need out of a USB-C cable. It can connect and support any USB-C device, whether it's a pair of headphones or a new laptop. It can deliver power up to 100 watts and transfer data up to 40Gb/s. And it can connect your laptop up to an 8K monitor.

Price: $28

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex Marlin 34mm Hand-Wound
Timex
$139 $199

$60 OFF (30%)

The Timex Marlin is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. This 60s style watch combines manual movement with a simple design to be a watch you reach for every morning. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
linksynergy.com
$249 $299

$50 OFF (17%)

This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket
Levi's Vintage Fit Trucker Jacket
Levi's skimresources.com
$69 $98

$29 OFF W/ CODE PREZ30 (30%)

A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather. This will never go out of style, so don't be afraid to add one to your closet, even if there is already another one in there.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DENIM JACKETS

Samsung 390 Series 24-inch Curved LCD Monitor
Samsung 390 Series 24-inch Curved LCD Monitor
Samsung skimresources.com
$140 $170

$30 OFF (18%)

This monitor from Samsung is designed with the curvature of the eye in mind, creating an immersive experience, no matter what you're using the monitor for. Its ultra-slim design makes it a good fit for just about any desk. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH OFFICE PRODUCTS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

CamelBak MultiBev Water Bottle & Travel Cup
CamelBak MultiBev Water Bottle & Travel Cup
CamelBak amazon.com
$37 $50

$13 OFF (25%)

The MultiBev is one of the most versatile pieces in your cupboard — it is both a water bottle and a travel cup, giving you multiple options for beverages all at once. Plus, the cap has a spot to stash a tea bag or a snack. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Shoes
adidas
$130 $180

$50 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (28%)

Adidas used sustainable Parley Primeblue material to make its Primeknit upper even better, then combined it with Boost midsoles to make the ultimate earth-conscious workout shoe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES OF WINTER 

Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Anker PowerCore 10000 Portable Charger
Anker amazon.com
$17 $20

$3 OFF (15%)

This compact, lightweight portable charger packs a punch — you can charge an iPhone almost three times on one full charge. Never run out of battery again. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE CHARGERS

iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum
iRobot amazon.com
$550 $800

$250 OFF (31%)

This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. Plus, it keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future. 

READ OUR ROOMBA BUYING GUIDE

Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep amazon.com
$80 $100

$20 OFF (20%)

If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMART ALARM CLOCKS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
$200 $230

$30 OFF (13%)

This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2021

The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
The North Face Retro Denali Jacket
skimresources.com
$154 $220

$66 OFF (30%)

This is one of The North Face's most iconic silhouettes. Supremely warm, this jacket comes in four retro colorways and has a relaxed cut that is both street-ready and mountain-ready. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PANTS FOR WINTER HIKES

LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG OLED CX 55-inch Smart TV
LG amazon.com
$1,397 $2000

$603 OFF (30%)

This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST 4K TVS UNDER $1,000

Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32oz Wide Mouth Trail Lightweight Water Bottle
avantlink.com
$40 $50

$10 OFF (20%)

Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

TUSHY Classic 3.0
TUSHY Classic 3.0
skimresources.com
$99 $129

$30 OFF (23%)

You may be skeptical about bidets, but it is the best thing you can do for your bum. Seriously, once you start using it, you'll never go back to wiping with plain old toilet paper.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD BUY A BIDET

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple amazon.com
$34 $39

$5 OFF (13%)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson Ball Animal 2
Dyson skimresources.com
$500 $600

$100 OFF (17%)

The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre Nebulas
Finisterre huckberry.com
$145 $265

$120 OFF (45%)

The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

