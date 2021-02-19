8 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week

Sonos announced that its new big hardware event is going to happen next month, with most rumors pointing to a new smaller portable speaker. Apple rolled out new replacement programs for malfunctioning MacBook Pros and Apple Watches. And, of course, Nintendo announced a bunch of new games coming to the Switch. On top of that, a lot of new gadgets were also announced — we've rounded up some of the most notable ones below.
BenQ X1300i 4LED Gaming Projector
Courtesy
BenQ announced the X1300i this week and it's marketing it as the first true gaming projector that's optimized for the PS5 or Xbox Series X. The 3,000-lumen projector will play 1080p content — so not true 4K content — at extremely low latency (8.3ms@120Hz), which is needed for competitive gamers. Additionally, it has built-in speakers and an Android TV operating system so it functions as any traditional smart TV — but it can create up to a 150-inch screen.
It seems like just yesterday that Wyze was known just for its $20 smart home camera, the Wyze Cam, but in the past year (or more) the company has pushed out a line of affordable smart home gadgets. This week it announced the Wyze Bulb Color, its first set of color-changing smart bulbs. It works exactly the same as the company's existing Wyze Bulb, but now you can select from nearly infinite — or 16 million, according to the company —colors and temperatures to get your ambiance just right. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Nomad, one of the most popular makers of smartphone cases, announced its first iPhone 12 cases that fully support MagSafe. This means they're fully compatible with MagSafe accessories and can wirelessly fast-charge at up to 15-watts. There are two MagSafe cases that Nomad offers, which are essentially just MagSafe versions of the company's existing and popular Rugged and Rugged Folio lines.
Microsoft announced a new wireless headset for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this week. The aptly-named Xbox Wireless Headset is basically a way nicer gaming headset than the company's existing Xbox One Stereo and Wired Chat headsets. The earcups are actually rotating volume control dials, similar to the company's noise-canceling Surface Headphones, and there's high-quality boom microphone. Additionally, the headset supports all the latest surround sound technologies, including Dolby Atmos.
The headset is available for pre-order right now and shipping set for March 16. (But beware, these things are selling out fast.)
This week, Amazon announced three new products — a cuckoo clock, a smart sticky note printer and a smart nutrition scale — that fall under the company's new "Build It" program. You can't actually buy these products yet, however, because "Built It" is essentially a Kickstarter-like program where if enough customers back a certain product, then it gets made. So, if interested, you can pre-order any one of the previously-mentioned products and, given that it's Amazon and most of these products will likely be fully backed, it'll ship to you in the coming months.
While technically not a gadget, this throw blanket is too cool not to mention. It's made by Throwboy, a company that has made a name for itself making pillows and blankets modeled after classic Apple devices (like the first iPhone and iPad), and this specific throw blanket is modeled after Apple's first Macintosh that was released in 1984. Too cool.
Satechi released a Bluetooth clicker that's perfect for controlling presentations on your Mac or iPad. The R1 clicker looks similar to an Apple TV remote (which people admittedly have a love/hate relationship with) but has special buttons to control presentations on PowerPoint, Keynote, Google Slides and Prezi. It even an integrated laser pointer.
OWC announced a universal USB-C to USB-C cable that's fully compatible with Thunderbolt 3, USB 4, USB 3 and, most importantly, Thunderbolt 4. It can basically do anything you need out of a USB-C cable. It can connect and support any USB-C device, whether it's a pair of headphones or a new laptop. It can deliver power up to 100 watts and transfer data up to 40Gb/s. And it can connect your laptop up to an 8K monitor.
This is our pick for the best big and tall office chair, but that doesn't mean it won't work for those of us that are more vertically challenged. The ergonomics on this chair are excellent, ensuring that you stay comfortable for the long haul.
A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather. This will never go out of style, so don't be afraid to add one to your closet, even if there is already another one in there.
This monitor from Samsung is designed with the curvature of the eye in mind, creating an immersive experience, no matter what you're using the monitor for. Its ultra-slim design makes it a good fit for just about any desk.
The MultiBev is one of the most versatile pieces in your cupboard — it is both a water bottle and a travel cup, giving you multiple options for beverages all at once. Plus, the cap has a spot to stash a tea bag or a snack.
This smart vacuum senses when it is full, locks itself back into its port and empties without any work on your end. Plus, it keeps a record of its ventures into your home, making for more efficient journeys in the future.
If you have trouble waking up, especially in the winter, getting an artificial light to simulate sunrise is a great option. This alarm clock features nature sounds to wake you up, tap snooze and an auto-dimming display.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
This OLED smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.
Hydro Flask has taken its insulation tech and made it lighter without sacrificing performance, which, in almost any case, is a win. This bottle can keep things cold for an entire day and has a cap that stands up to daily use.
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while its on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
The Ball Animal 2 is the highest suction vacuum Dyson produces across all categories. It comes with full-machine HEPA filtration standard, a small head attachment to clean stairs and a bonus attachment meant specifically for untangling hair from your carpet or rug.
The surf-obsessed team at England's Finisterre knows the cold and the ocean, meaning you can expect excellence when it comes to insulation and also a fierce commitment to eco-conscious materials. This jacket is filled with earth-friendly insulation made from 100% recycled polyester and coated with a Fluorocarbon-free water repellent finish.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io