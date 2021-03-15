The days of taking notes with a traditional pen and paper aren't over, but there are plenty of alternatives that offer some unique benefits. Note-taking apps are so much more versatile; they can be used to do everything from keeping a grocery list or jotting down random thoughts, to doing something as robust as preparing an entire presentation. And since we have our smartphones on us wherever we go anyway, note-taking apps are just convenient.
There are a lot of different note-taking apps out there, but they're far from all the same. Some only work with certain devices (like an iPhone or Android). Some have better organizational and collaborative features. And some note-taking apps require you to pay for them in order to unlock their best features, while others are completely free. Before settling on smartphone's or laptop's default note-taking app, take a look at what else is out there.
We've rounded up the best note-taking apps of 2021.
Evernote is one of the best note-taking apps because of its robust features and vast compatibility. It allows you to add almost any kind of file to your notes, including emails, PDFs, website links, written notes, audio clips and Slack conversations. If you're somebody with a lot of notes, there's a neat tagging feature to help you stay organized. And it doesn't matter what kind of device or which web browser you use — Evernote will work with it. The only big downside is price. It's free version won't allow you to scan documents and, most significantly, doesn't have an offline more.
Notion is a different kind of note-taking app because it can be way more collaborative, making it sometimes feels more like a project management app, similar to Asana or Basecamp. Whether you need those collaborative features or not, you can still use Notion as note-taking app— and it's powerful. Like Evernote, it allows you to paste basically any type of media, be it videos or audio clips, checklists or web links. There are a few drawbacks with Notion, but the main one is that because it is so feature-rich, it can be a little intimidating for novices. Also, it also doesn't have offline support. And you need to have a premium subscription if you want to have any of the collaborative features.
If you have a Gmail account and you want a very straightforward, basic and free note-taking app, Google Keep is your best bet. It integrates extremely well seamlessly with all of Google's ecosystem of other services, such as Google Docs, Google Calendar and Google Drive. You can access Google Keep on basically any device, be it your web browser or iPhone or Android smartphone. The only drawback is that it's not a hugely robust app and doesn't have the same level of organizational features as Evernote or Notion.
Pricing: Free for 15GB of storage; $2/month subscription gets you 100GB of storage.
Notes is Apple's default note-taking app and it's great for anybody who uses all Apple devices — meaning iPhone, iPad and Mac — as it syncs seamlessly across all of them. It even works offline. The app lacks many of the organizational and task management features as some of the other options, but it's easy-to-use and still has some convenient features; for example, you can search for notes based on text, hand-written notes, images, scanned documents and attachments (you can also ask Siri to search for a note). It's also completely free.
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's best products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones, considering they are refurbished.
The Casper Original Mattress is our pick for the best mattress for side sleepers as part of our best mattress guide. This is the one that started it all for Casper and is still a great pick, no matter how you sleep.
We seriously can't take our eyes off this desk. With WFH looking like the future, investing in a nice desk for your home is a purchase you will not regret. This mid-century design will look good with just about anything.
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring.
When Filson is off duty and out of the wild, it still dreams up some of the best gear for everyday wear. This fleece has a classy sweater look and is backed by Polartec Thermal Pro to wick moisture and keep you warm.
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io