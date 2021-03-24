Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Smart Plugs To Buy in 2021

You can to control a fan, lamp or coffee maker with your voice? Get a smart plug?

By Tucker Bowe
wemo wifi smart plug
Wemo

A smart plug is a little gadget that plugs into an outlet and connects to your home's Wi-Fi. It then allows you to control whatever device that is plugged into that smart plug with your smartphone or your voice. It basically has the power to turn any gadget — be it a lamp, fan, space heater, humidifier, coffee maker or whatever other appliance — into a "smart" gadget.

When considering which smart plug you should buy, the most important thing is to make sure that it's compatible with your existing smart home ecosystem. If you have an Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri smart speaker, you want to make sure that the smart plug will actually work with it. (Most popular smart plugs will work Alexa or Google Assistant, but compatibility with Apple's HomeKit is a little harder to come by.)

You also want to consider what other smart home devices you have in addition to your smart speaker. A lot of smart plug manufacturers make other smart home devices, such as smart lights, smart switches and smart cameras, and make it easier to set them up and control them all via one companion app. For instance, if you have other smart home devices by Wyze or Philips Hue, it will be easier for you to control scenes and set timers if you get smart plugs by those same companies.

There are just a few other things you want to consider before buying a smart plug: mainly its size and whether it has a physical button or switch on its side. The smaller the better when it comes to smart plugs because they're less likely to cover up an additional outlet. And you want a physical button or switch because it allows you to control it when you don't feel like using your voice or opening up your smartphone.

Wemo WiFi Smart Plug

wemo wifi smart plug
Courtesy

Best All-Around

The Wemo WiFi Smart Plug is the best all-around smart plug. It's essentially a new and improved version of the Wemo Mini (now defunct). The main difference is that it's much smaller — roughly half the size — than the Wemo Mini, which prevents it from obstructing other sockets when plugged in. It still works with all the major smart ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit) and has a physical on/off button.

Price: $25 $20

SHOP NOW

APC Smart Power Strip

apc smart power strip
Courtesy

Best Upgrade

A smart power strip works exactly the same as a smart plug, but it allows you to control more devices. And you can control each individual smart outlet that's in the power strip (you just set them up individually within the app). The APC Smart Power Strip is a great all-around option because it adds six outlets (only three are "smart") and four USB ports. And it's also not much more expensive that a lot of individual smart plugs. The only real downside is that it's only compatible with Alexa voice commands. (There are, however, companion apps for iOS and Android so you can control it using your smartphone.)

Price: $35

SHOP NOW

Wyze Plug

wyze plug
Courtesy

Best Budget

The Wyze Plug is one of the best and most budget-friendly smart plugs you can buy. A two-pack costs just $15, which is half the price of many other single smart plugs, and it can easily be integrated into any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant smart home. The only real downside is that it's not compatible with Apple's HomeKit.

Price: $15 (2-pack)

SHOP NOW

Amazon Smart Plug

amazon smart plug
Courtesy

The Amazon Smart Plug is a great option for anybody with an Amazon Echo or an Alexa smart home. It's ideal because it's small enough that it will only cover one outlet. It also has a physical button to toggle on/off. The only downside, other than the fact that it's only compatible with Alexa, is that there are cheaper and more versatile alternatives out there.

Price: $25

SHOP NOW

Philips Hue Smart Plug

philips hue smart plug
Courtesy

The big advantage of using the Philips Hue Smart Plug is that works well with the company's ecosystem of other smart home products. So if you have Philips Hue smart lights or the Hue Bridge, this smart plug will allow you to easily integrate any lamp (or appliance) into your existing ecosystem. It's compatible with Amazon's Alexa and Apple HomeKit, but not Google Assistant.

Price: $30

SHOP NOW

Kasa Smart Plug (HS103)

kasa smart plug hs103
Courtesy

The Kasa Smart Plug is another affordable smart plug that's small, well-reviewed and works with every major smart home ecosystem except for Apple's HomeKit. It's the best option for people with other Kasa smart home devices, such as smart lights and smart switches, as you can control everything (and set scenes or timers) within the Kasa app.

Price: $15 $10

SHOP NOW

Wyze Plug Outdoor

wyze plug outdoor
Courtesy

The Wyze Plug Outdoor is essentially a slightly more sophisticated and more water-resistant version of the Wyze Plug. It has the same capabilities, including support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, but it also has two outlets instead of one. It also has physical buttons on the outside to control each outlet, in case you don't want to use your voice or smartphone to control them. It's the cheapest outdoor smart plug you can buy.

Price: $11

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

roborock s7
Roborock S7

SHOP NOW

$50 OFF

Take your spring cleaning to the next level with Roborock's first sonic robot that vacuums and mops in one fell swoop. Get $50 off through Amazon, your floors will thank you.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
Ray-Ban skimresources.com
$70 $204

$134 OFF (66%)

Ray-Bans can frequently be found on sale, but what cannot frequently be found on sale is one of the brand's most iconic frames, the Clubmaster. Equally rare is finding polarized shades for under $100. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
Nike linksynergy.com
$84 $120

$36 OFF (30%)

Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Reigning Champ Midweight Slim Sweatpant
Reigning Champ Midweight Slim Sweatpant
Reigning Champ avantlink.com
$90 $120

$30 OFF (25%)

This is our pick for the best upgraded sweatpants. They are slim but have a gusset for freedom of movement and flatlock seams to prevent chaffing if you're headed out on a run or to the gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

APT 2B Jensen Leather Chair
APT 2B Jensen Leather Chair
Jensen skimresources.com
$1,160 $1,398

$238 OFF (17%)

Need a chair upgrade that you can really sink into? This leather chair from APT 2B is handsome and made to last. This will definitely be your new favorite reading spot. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME DESIGN RELEASES

Blunt Metro
Blunt Metro
BLUNT Umbrellas skimresources.com
$61 $69

$8 OFF W/ CODE SPRINGSHOWERS (12%)

Rainy season is upon us and with the showers to come you'll need an umbrella. The Metro from Blunt is small, compact, has a protective sleeve and offers 41 inches of protection from that sudden downpour. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia skimresources.com
$150 $199

$49 OFF (25%)

Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
skimresources.com
$637 $749

$112 OFF (15%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

PC Task Lamp
PC Task Lamp
skimresources.com
$296 $395

$99 OFF (25%)

Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Anker Wireless Power Bank
Anker Wireless Power Bank
Anker amazon.com
$27 $36

$9 OFF (25%)

If you're not yet indoctrinated into the world of MagSafe, this wireless charger is the next best thing. Compatible with AirPods, iPhone, and Samsung phones, this is a great addition to your home desk setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DESK PADS TO IMPROVE YOUR SPACE

Flybird Weight Bench
Flybird Weight Bench
FLYBIRD amazon.com
$136 $240

$104 OFF (43%)

Still not sure about going back to the gym? Us, either. While the proposition of going to the gym isn't great, working out still needs to happen. An adjustable bench like this one makes workouts at home much easier. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

POC Omne Air Spin Helmet
POC Omne Air Spin Helmet
POC
$120 $150

$30 OFF (20%)

Whether you're a seasoned rider or just ride a couple times a week, you need a helmet. POC makes some of the best in the business, and this one is an excellent value, especially at 20 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
skimresources.com
$100 $220

$120 OFF (55%)

This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat. 

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO COOK LIKE A MICHELIN STARRED CHEF

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
thermoworks.com
$69 $99

$30 OFF (30%)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Herschel Eighteen Hip Pack
Herschel Eighteen Hip Pack
skimresources.com
$35 $50

$15 OFF (30%)

Summer is coming and you're going to need a bag to keep your EDC close and your pockets free. This Herschel pack looks great, has a few pockets and works as a hip pack or a sling pack thrown over one shoulder. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

J.Crew Rolled Cable-knit Sweater
J.Crew Rolled Cable-knit Sweater
J.Crew skimresources.com
$75 $128

$53 OFF (41%)

A cream-colored sweater is a perfect piece to take you through spring and the fisherman cable design gives it a nice texture and allows it to be dressed up or down with ease. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE SALES RIGHT NOW

Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5-Pack
Lululemon Always in Motion Boxer 5-Pack
skimresources.com
$74 $108

$34 OFF (31%)

Need a way to refresh your underwear drawer in one fell swoop? This is how you do it. Lululemon's Always in Motion boxer briefs were designed with movement in mind but are also soft enough for daily wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Staub 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub 4-qt Round Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$300 $429

$129 OFF (30%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware. 

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Filson 11-Wale Corduroy Shirt
Filson 11-Wale Corduroy Shirt
skimresources.com
$80 $175

$95 OFF (54%)

Corduroy can still do the heavy lifting in the spring, whether it is thrown on over a t-shirt or needed for layering on chilly mornings. Filson knows what it is doing and this shirt is the perfect example. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY SHIRTS

Woolrich Rough Rider Iconic Blackwatch Blanket
Woolrich Rough Rider Iconic Blackwatch Blanket
$124 $155

$31 OFF W/ CODE EXTRA20 (20%)

When you're looking for a new blanket, the search starts and ends with Woolrich. This blanket is 50 x 60 inches, which is perfect for cozying up on the couch or adding warmth to your bed. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker
JBL skimresources.com
$130 $180

$50 OFF (28%)

JBL makes some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, including this Charge 4. The battery lasts 20 hours on a full charge, it is fully waterproof and can connect to other JBL speakers through the JBL app. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V11 Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum
Dyson skimresources.com
$630 $730

$100 OFF (14%)

This is the beefed-up version of Dyson's greatest vacuum, the V11. The oversized head provides 25 percent more coverage than the regular V11 and pairs it with a motor that is almost as powerful as a corded vacuum.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

