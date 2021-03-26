The Best Wireless Mice to Upgrade Your Workstation

If you're in the market for a new wireless mouse, you've got a lot options. The first thing you need to decide is what kind of mouse you want. Do you a travel mouse? An ergonomic mouse? A gaming mouse? Or a traditional mouse that can simply help you be more productive?

After that, you need to decide how much you want to spend. The good news is that wireless mouse aren't exactly new anymore, and because there are so many options out there you can buy one for pretty cheap. Say, less than $30. You can also spend a lot more than that, too.

The last thing is to make sure that your wireless mouse works for you and your current workstation. Not every wireless mouse is fully compatible with both Mac and Windows ecosystems. And some, like pairing Apple's Magic Mouse with a PC, just don't make much sense.

Below, we've rounded up the best wireless mice — from traditional to ergonomic, gaming to travel-sized — to upgrade your current workstation.

Logitech M525



The Logitech M252 is a budget-friendly and no-frills wireless mouse. It has an ergonomic design and is available in several different colors. It connects to your computer via a tiny USB receiver and it runs on two AA batteries, which should last you around six months.

Works best with: PC or Mac

Corsair Katar Pro Wireless

The Corsair Katar Pro Wireless is one of the most affordable gaming mice you can buy. It has a lightweight and symmetrical design, along with a 10,000 DPI optical sensor for with gaming accuracy. It lacks RGB lighting and programmable buttons, and relies on two AA batteries for power. It two connectivity options, USB transmitter or Bluetooth, which makes it quick and easy to switch between your various devices.

Works best with: PC or Mac

Apple Magic Mouse 2

The Magic Mouse has been one of Apple's most polarizing products for years. Yes, it's beautiful and works well with all Mac computers, but the fact that you have to flip it over to recharge (via Lightning), rending it temporarily useless, still baffles many. Also, why does the space gray model have to cost an extra $20?

Works best with: Mac

Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse

The Surface Precision Mouse is a wireless mouse that's designed for PC power users. It has an ergonomic design and convenient scroll wheel, and it comes with companion software (which you can choose to use or not) that allows you to customize its buttons. The mouse can connect to your computer via Bluetooth or a micro-USB cable, so you can charge and use at the same time. The downside is that there's no left-handed model.

Works best with: PC

Logitech MX Anywhere 3

Logitech's MX Anywhere 3 is a tiny (only 3.5 ounces) wireless mouse that's ideal for people who take a lot of video calls; its customizable side buttons can be programed to toggle your microphone and video on/off during Zoom or Microsoft Teams video calls. It has a metal MagSpeed wheel that supports electromagnetic scrolling, just like Logitech's higher-end MX Master 3, and it charges via USB-C. The MX Anywhere 3 comes in specific models that are optimized either Windows or Macs.

Works best with: PC or Mac (choose specific model)

Logitech MX Vertical

Most traditional ergonomic mice have an horizontal design, but the MX Vertical flips the script, with a vertical design that positions your wrist and hand upwards — a more natural position — and helps prevent your wrist from rolling over or pronating. The MX Vertical connects to your computer via a USB transmitter and charges via USB-C. It has four customizable buttons if you choose to use its companion software.

Works best with: PC or Mac

Razer Viper Ultimate

The Razer Viper Ultimate is one of the best wireless mice for gaming. Its precision, low latency and the fact that it can be used wired or wirelessly (via USB transmitter), make it ideal for FPS gamers. It also has built-in RBG lighting, customizable buttons and it comes with a wireless charging dock. The downside is that its software (Razer Synapse 3) isn't fully compatible with Mac. Aside from that, its symmetrical design make it great option for either right-handed or left-handed gamers.

Works best with: PC

Logitech MX Master 3

The Logitech MX Master 3 is one of the best wireless mice for PC or Mac power users. It has an ergonomic design with a rather large thumb wing, and can be programmed to connect with up to three separate devices. It has two scroll wheels and a number of customizable buttons (when using the Logitech Options companion software). It also can connect to your computer via Bluetooth or USB transmitter. (The Mac version only works via Bluetooth.)

Works best with: PC or Mac (choose specific model)

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is a super fast and accurate gaming mouse that's optimized for FPS gaming. It has a fast scroll wheel, eleven customizable buttons and RGB lighting (which you can customize to match the rest of your Logitech gaming gear). It comes with a number of weights, so you can make it as light or as heavy as you want. And it's compatible with the company's PowerPlay wireless charging mat (sold separately), in case you never want to have to worry about it charging. It be used wired or wirelessly (via its USB receiver, not Bluetooth).

Works best with: PC or Mac

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro is a wireless version of the company's DeathAdder V2, which is one of the best all-around mice for both gaming and productivity. It has a super accurate optical sensor and customizable controls and RGB lighting, which make it great for gaming. That said, it's also really comfortable and its design isn't too flashy, meaning it won't look ridiculous on your workspace. It be used wired or wirelessly (via its USB receiver, not Bluetooth), and can last up to 70 hours on a single charge.

Works best with: PC or Mac

