Logitech has announced a new ergonomic mouse, the Lift — which is essentially a smaller and more affordable version of its 2018-released MX Vertical. Like its predecessor, the Lift is designed with a 57-degree angle so it positions your hand and arm in a natural handshake position, which Logitech claims is the best angle for reducing stress and pressure of the wrist.

The big difference, however, isn't big at all: the Lift is specifically designed for people with small- and medium-sized hands.

I've been using the Logitech Lift for the last several weeks and — as a relatively small-handed individual myself — I have to say that I really like it. The Logitech MX Vertical used to be my go-to mouse — I unfortunately lost it somewhere during the transition to this remote working life — and this new one has the exact same effects. I find myself sitting up straighter and slouching less. And my hand and wrist just feels better after a long sitting in front of a computer.

The Lift is designed with a 57-degree angle, which positions your hand just like it's getting ready for a handshake. Tucker Bowe

If there was an issue for me with the MX Vertical, it was its size — it's large. When comparing the two (Logitech was kind enough to send me a sample of each ahead of the Lift's launch), the Lift is about 20-percent smaller and it's decked out with more soft rubber. I find that it's easier to grip and I feel like I have more control of it. (Honestly, it feels a little like gripping a baseball.)

The Lift works almost exactly the same as the MX Vertical. It's a simple mouse that you can connect to your computer via Bluetooth or USB dongle (whichever you prefer), and it works with any of the major operating systems (macOS, Windows, Chrome OS, iPadOS, Android and Linux). There's an app that allows you to adjust things like the speed of the cursor or scroll wheel — but you never have to open or download the app if you don't want to. It's ready to go right out of the box.

The Lift (left) and MX Vertical (right) are designed with the same exact shape, but the Lift is roughly 20-percent smaller. Tucker Bowe

The major tradeoff with the Lift is that it's exclusively battery-powered, whereas the MX Vertical charges via USB-C and can function as a wired mouse if need be. If the sole AA battery, there's no workaround other than getting a new battery. The good news is that you won't frequently have to worry about swapping out the battery; according to Logitech, a single AA battery will power the Lift for a good two years.

Of course, the Logitech Lift costs $70 — $30 cheaper than the MX Vertical was at launch — so you're actually getting a decent deal, despite it being the new hotness. It's available now in three different colors: graphite (shown), rose and off-white. And there are left-handed versions available, too.



