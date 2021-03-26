Today's Top Stories
Is Working Out From Home Here to Stay?
This G-SHOCK Is One of the Brand’s Finest Watches
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Enter for a Chance to Win $1,000

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

8 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

From Audio-Technica's entry-level turntable to B&O's noise-canceling headphones, and much much more.

By Tucker Bowe
tech roundup
Courtesy

This week was jammed packed with news. Sonos finally announced support for high-resolution streaming (but only if you're a Qobuz subscriber). Microsoft renamed Xbox Live (it's now called the Xbox network) and is reportedly in talks to buy Discord for a lot of dough. Spotify gave its Desktop and Web Player a fresh new design update. And Supreme looks set to release a 35mm film camera for hypebeasts.

And that's not even touching the new gadgets that were announced this week. Here's what you need to know.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX

tech roundup
Courtesy

B&O's newest pair of noise-canceling headphones prioritize two things: luxury and battery life. The Beoplay HX has a mostly aluminum design, with earcups that are made of lambskin and memory foam, and a cushy leather (cow hid) headband. And they have a 35-hour battery life, which is great. This are clearly aimed as competitors to Apple's AirPods Max, yet the Beoplay HX still come in at $50 cheaper.

Price: $499

SHOP NOW

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT-USB Turntable

tech roundup
Courtesy

Audio-Technica just announced a feature-packed entry-level turntable. The AT-LP60XBT-USB is a fully automatic belt-drive turntable with built-in phono preamp, so it can plug into most powered speakers with a line-in input (just like the Sonos Five). It also has its built-in Bluetooth, allowing it to stream to your wireless headphones or speakers, and a USB output, so you can digitize your records and store them on your computer. The kicker is that the AT-LP60XBT-USB is well under $200.

Price: $179

SHOP NOW

Master & Dynamic MW08

headphones
Courtesy

Master & Dynamic announced the MW08, its newest pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation — and they're actually a lot different from their predecessors, the MW07 Plus. The MW08 have bigger drivers but a smaller overall design (each earbud is roughly 15 percent smaller than each MW07 Plus earbud). And they're the company's first (and so far, only) pair of wireless earbuds that come with a companion app (M&D Connect), which lets you toggle between two different noise-cancellation modes and two different transparency modes. The MW08 still cost $299 (same as the MW07 Plus) and will be available on March 30). They'll come in four finishes: black, white, blue and brown.

Read our review of the Master & Dynamic MW08, here.

Price: $299

SHOP NOW

Sony SRS-RA3000 and SRS-RA5000

tech roundup
Courtesy

Sony has officially released its first wireless speakers that support the 360 Reality Audio, which is the company's immersive sound technology (similar to Dolby Atmos); previously, you had to use a different company's speaker, like a Echo Studio, to take advantage of this audio format. Both of Sony's speakers, the SRS-RA3000 and the SRS-RA5000 (pictured), the latter being the better sounding and more expensive version, support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming. And they have a built-in microphone that allows them to self-calibrate for the room so they sound best. If you're looking for a powerful and premium wireless speaker — that's not portable — that can play true 360-degree sound, consider these one of your best bets.

Price: $298 (SRS-RA3000); $698 (SRS-RA5000)

SHOP NOW

Samsung 2021 External Monitors

tech roundup
Courtesy

Samsung announced its new line of S6, S7 and S8 high-resolution monitors, with each model supporting HDR 10 technology, vivid colors and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. The S8 is the company's flagship line of USB-C monitors with its most beautiful display (99% sRGB color gamut), fastest transfer speeds (up to 10Gbps) and up to 90W charging. The S6 and S7 are Samsung's slightly more entry-level (read: affordable) lines. No pricing or availability information has yet to be announced.

Price: TBA

SHOP NOW

Polk Audio R200 Bookshelf Speaker

tech roundup
Courtesy

Polk Audio announced the Reserve Series, its new line of high-performing loudspeakers that take many technologies from its flagship Legend Series (such as Pinnacle Ring Radiator tweeters and Turbine Cone Midrange drivers) and put them in a more affordable package. The Reserve Series is comprised of various different-sized floor-standing speakers, centre channel speakers and bookshelf speakers, as well as a height module to complete the Dolby Atmos home theater system. All speakers are available now.

(Pictured: The R200 is the larger of the two new pairs of bookshelf speakers in the Reserve Series. The R100 bookshelf speakers are smaller and $100 cheaper. )

Price: $699

SHOP NOW

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

smartphone
Courtesy

OnePlus had its big keynote event this week where it announced its new flagship Android smartphones (as well as its first-ever smartwatch, see below). The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are still more affordable alternatives to Samsung's flagship S21 line, but they're way more premium and more expensive than the company has previously been known for. Both have beautiful AMOLED displays with high (120Hz) refresh rates, powerful Qualcomm processors and solid battery lives. The biggest upgrade is that, for the first time, both smartphones have Hasselblad-powered camera systems.

Price: $730; $1,069 (Pro)

SHOP NOW

OnePlus Watch

tech roundup
Courtesy

The OnePlus Watch is the company's first-ever smartwatch that's designed specifically for OnePlus smartphone owners. The smartwatch looks very similar to Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active2, but it's almost $100 cheaper. By all accounts the OnePlus Watch looks to be a pretty standard smartwatch, with the necessary sensors to track steps, distance, heart rate and blood oxygen levels; the kicker, however, is that it supposedly has a week-long battery life, which is way better than Samsung's and Apple's offerings.

Price: $159

SHOP NOW


Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Aer Gym Duffel 2
Aer Gym Duffel 2
Aer skimresources.com
$136 $170

$34 OFF (20%)

This gym bag seriously has everything you would ever need for everyday use: a shoe compartment, laptop sleeve, ventilated mesh main compartment, water bottle pocket, separate compartment for clean clothes and even 900D Cordura on the outside to keep your things protected. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slipper
Rancourt & Co. Freeman Slipper
Rancourt & Co.
$146 $225

$79 OFF (35%)

If the pandemic has shown us anything, it is that the clothes we like to lounge in are here to stay. These luxe house shoes from Rancourt are a shoe that you can feel good about putting on each morning.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOUSE SHOES

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox
$630 $900

$270 OFF (30%)

This Swiss-made Luminox is tough-as-nails and ready for anything you can throw at it. Its unassisted lume will work for 25 years and quartz movement requires little attention and is deadly accurate. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST RECENT WATCH RELEASES

Looft Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter
Looft Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter
Looft skimresources.com
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

Let's face it, trying to light charcoal can be pretty difficult. If you love grilling but hate the process of getting things up to temp, an electric charcoal lighter is going to be your top purchase of the season.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
Loftie Smart Alarm Clock
skimresources.com
$129 $165

$36 OFF (22%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE HOME RELEASES

Anglepoise Model 90 Desk Lamp
Anglepoise Model 90 Desk Lamp
Anglepoise skimresources.com
$105 $150

$45 OFF (30%)

If you don't have a lamp on your new WFH desk, you really should consider it. Nobody loves overhead lighting and a nice lamp sets the mood. Plus, we all want the Pixar lamp at home, right?

READ ABOUT THIS EPIC OFFICE SALE

Lululemon At Ease Hoodie
Lululemon At Ease Hoodie
Lululemon
$89 $148

$59 OFF (40%)

One of the most important things about fitness is recovery. When you've wrapped up the day's WOD or run, you need something to throw on that will feel good and keep you comfortable. This is that piece. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
Away Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition
skimresources.com
$346 $495

$149 OFF (30%)

This is a GP Reader favorite. The aluminum sides give the bag add even more durability to what was already a tough suitcase, plus the shine of the gold means you'll never confuse your bag with someone else on the carousel. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AWAY SALE

Persol 649 Original Sunglasses
Persol 649 Original Sunglasses
$260 $310

$50 OFF (16%)

These foldable Persols have come straight from the brow of Steve McQueen and are poised to find a place on your face. They are a true icon of style. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Three-Speed Ridged Vibrating Foam Roller
TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Three-Speed Ridged Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Performance amazon.com
$61 $100

$39 OFF (39%)

Foam rolling may seem a bit like torture, but the pain you experience in the moment will alleviate a ton of pain later. This one has multiple speeds and gets much deeper than a standard roller. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS PRODUCTS

Filson Rugged Twill Tote Bag
Filson Rugged Twill Tote Bag
Filson skimresources.com
$100 $195

$95 OFF (45%)

Filson has been making some of the best gear to come out of the Pacific Northwest, and probably the whole country, for years. This tote is tough-as-hell and water-resistant — perfect for weekend trips to the farmers' market.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Running Shoe
Nike linksynergy.com
$84 $120

$36 OFF (30%)

Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Away Weekender
Away Weekender
skimresources.com
$136 $195

$59 OFF (30%)

Weekend trips will never be the same once you pick up an Away Weekender. This thoughtful bag has a 15" laptop sleeve and a shoe compartment to ensure that all of your things have their place. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE AWAY SALE

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses
Ray-Ban skimresources.com
$70 $204

$134 OFF (66%)

Ray-Bans can frequently be found on sale, but what cannot frequently be found on sale is one of the brand's most iconic frames, the Clubmaster. Equally rare is finding polarized shades for under $100. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

LG 85 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ
LG 85 Series 65-inch 4K Smart UHD TV with AI ThinQ
$700 $900

$200 OFF (22%)

This UHD smart TV from LG has built-in Alexa, an ultra-fast a9 Gen 3 AI 4K processor and emits some of the crispest blacks and colors you've ever seen on a television. Right now is the time to buy as brands prepare to roll out the newer models.

READ ABOUT ADDING HDMI PORTS TO YOUR TV

Reigning Champ Midweight Slim Sweatpant
Reigning Champ Midweight Slim Sweatpant
Reigning Champ avantlink.com
$90 $120

$30 OFF (25%)

This is our pick for the best upgraded sweatpants. They are slim but have a gusset for freedom of movement and flatlock seams to prevent chaffing if you're headed out on a run or to the gym.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
Apple amazon.com
$459 $499

$40 OFF (8%)

Equipped with cellular, this watch can get calls, texts and directions without your phone. You can also monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rhythm with Apple's new health apps. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE WATCH ACCESSORIES

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

This is our editor's pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple in the best ways: it runs on AAA batteries, it's waterproof and can beam light out 80 meters ahead of you. Plus it is all controlled by one button. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Classic Retro Fleece Jacket
Patagonia skimresources.com
$150 $199

$49 OFF (25%)

Classic design? Check. High-pile fleece? Check. Epic retro purple colorway? Check. This windproof jacket is perfect for spring, plus you know you can trust a Patagonia item to last for life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400S Air Purifier
skimresources.com
$637 $749

$112 OFF (15%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

PC Task Lamp
PC Task Lamp
skimresources.com
$296 $395

$99 OFF (25%)

Now that we've been working from home for a year, it is time to start upgrading some of the home office pieces we scoured around the garage for. A lamp obviously provides necessary light, but also looks darn good on your desk. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STANDING DESKS

POC Omne Air Spin Helmet
POC Omne Air Spin Helmet
POC
$120 $150

$30 OFF (20%)

Whether you're a seasoned rider or just ride a couple times a week, you need a helmet. POC makes some of the best in the business, and this one is an excellent value, especially at 20 percent off. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS GEAR

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony
$278 $350

$72 OFF (21%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
GreenPan Craft 8" & 10" Skillet Set
skimresources.com
$100 $220

$120 OFF (55%)

This non-stick skillet set from GreenPan can do it all, from a hearty breakfast in the AM to pan-seared or braised steaks at night. Plus, at 55 percent off, the price is seriously hard to beat. 

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO COOK LIKE A MICHELIN STARRED CHEF

