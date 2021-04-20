Everything Announced At Today's Big Apple Event

At its "Spring Loaded" event, Apple announced a bunch of new products, including new M1-powered iPad Pros and M1-powered iMacs, a new Apple TV 4K with (finally) a new remote. And it also announced AirTags, its new $29 tracker that works with its Find My network. We've rounded up all the biggest announcements in more detail below. Here's what you need to know.



AirTags

Apple has finally announced the tiny item-tracking device that has been rumored for over a year and which works in its Find My network. It's called AirTag and it's a little circular gadget that you can place on your keys, in your wallet or stick them on your devices.

A single AirTag costs $29. A four-pack costs $99. They will be available on April 30.

A new Apple TV 4K (with a new remote!)

Apple announced a new updated version of its Apple TV 4K that comes with an all-new remote. The updated Apple TV 4K has a faster processor and supports high frame-rate HDR. It can also adjust the color balance of your TV so that whatever you're watching looks best.

The redesigned remote that ships with the new Apple TV 4K looks to be a big improvement. It has a new five-way touch controller instead of the trackpad, a dedicated power button to turn on/off your TV, and the Siri button has been moved to the side of the controller. Additionally, the new remote is slightly thicker and more ergonomically designed.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available for preorder on April 30 and ship in the second half of May. It will cost $179 for a 32GB model, and $199 for a 64GB model.

iMacs with M1 chip, new design and colors

Apple announced new iMacs that are decked out with its M1 processing chip. The new M1 iMac has a beautiful and large 24-inch display, a thinner design, a smaller base, a 1080p webcam, improved microphones and better speakers (that support Dolby Atmos). The new iMac will be available in seven new colors, too, including red, white, blue, green, purple, orange and yellow.

The new M1 iMac comes with with new keyboard and mouse options too. The Magic Keyboard now comes with an emoji button as well as Touch ID (a first for a Magic Keyboard). Additionally, you can get Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad in the same color as your iMac — so they all match!

These new 24-inch iMacs will replace the 21.5-inch models in Apple's lineup. However, you'll still be able to buy the 27-inch iMac, which hasn't been updated.

The new M1 iMacs start at $1,299 and it will be available in four colors: white, blue, red and green. The upgrade models with more storage will cost $1,499. All M1 iMacs will be available for preorder on April 30 and ship in the second half of May.

iPad Pro with M1 Chip

Apple announced new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with its M1 chip, which the company claims will give them 75-times faster than the original iPad. These new iPad Pros have a number of other big improvements, too, including a new Thunderbolt USB-C port, support for 5G and a significantly improved camera system.

The new iPad Pro's new ultra-wide camera will support a feature called "Center Stage," which will allow it to automatically pan in and out to keep you (the subject) in frame; it will also be able to adjust the pan if someone else enters the frame. This will be a cool feature for things like video calls.

Maybe most significantly, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a new Liquid Retina XDR display, consisting of over 10,000 mini-LEDs. This display is similar to the display on Apple's Pro XDR display and is poised to allow the company's most pro iPad Pro users to take their work on the road. The 11-inch model of the M1 iPad Pro will not have this fancy new display.

All M1 iPad Pros will be available for preorder on April 30 and ship in the second half of May. The 11-inch model starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099.

