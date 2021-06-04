10 New Gadgets to Have On Your Radar This Week

Thanks to Memorial Day, this was a short week — but we weren't short of new gadgets. Samsung and Alienware both introduced new laptops. Sennheiser gave us new noise-canceling headphones. Wyze, the company known for its cheap-but-great smart home cameras, announced its first vacuum. And Google announced its first pair of wireless earbuds that cost less than $100. But there was also so much more.

Eufy SoloCam 2021 Series

Courtesy

Anker's smart home division, Eufy, announced its new series of Eufy SoloCam smart home security cameras. There are five cameras in total, all of which are battery powered (so you can place them anywhere in your house) and come with 8GB of local storage (so they do not require you to have a separate hub). There are two standard cameras (which shoot 1080p and 2K, respectively), two spotlight cameras (which shoot 1080p and 2K, respectively) and one solar-powered camera. The five SoloCam smart home cameras are all currently available for preorder.

Price: $99 — $200

SHOP NOW



Samsung Galaxy Book Go

Courtesy

Samsung announced an all-new Galaxy Book Go this week. The lightweight laptop has a 14-inch 1080p display and comes with an Arm-based processor. It has two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a microSD card slot. It also has a 720p webcam. The kicker is that the Galaxy Book Go starts at just $349, making it a great affordable option for people looking for a lightweight laptop that runs Windows 10. It will be available for purchase on June 10.

Price: $349+

SHOP NOW

Wyze Cordless Vacuum

Courtesy

Yes, the company best known for its affordable smart home cameras (and smart bulbs, more recently) is getting into vacuums. The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is, as its name gives away, a cordless vacuum that's designed to compete against the likes of Dyson and Shark — but it's way more affordable. At just $119, the Wyze Cordless Vacuum is less than half as expensive as Dyson's cheapest alternative.

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is available for preorder right now and is expected to start shipping in July.

Price: $119

SHOP NOW

Sennheiser HD 450SE

Courtesy

Sennheiser announced a refreshed version of its HD 450BT, which were released in early 2020 and are still some of the best budget noise-canceling you can buy. The big upgrade with the new Sennheiser HD 450SE is that they come integrated with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant (rather than support for Siri and Google Assistant, like the HD 450BT). Other than that, the HD 450SE has the same features and grand 30-hour battery life as their predecessor. Same price, as well.



Price: $200

SHOP NOW

Moment Rugged Case for iPhone 12

Courtesy

Nomad launched a version of its Rugged Case for iPhone 12 that's specifically designed to work with Moment's M-Series line of lenses. The new case comes with the exact same configuration — consisting of a camera ring and a lens mount — as any of Moment's existing smartphone cases. Aside from that, it has the same features as the Nomad's other Rugged Cases, such as a Horween leather finish and 10-feet drop resistance. Each case is available in either black or brown. Moment's lenses are sold separately.

Price: $60

SHOP NOW



Alienware X15

Courtesy

The X15 is Alienware's newest and thinnest gaming laptop to date — it has a thickness of just 0.63-inches. Despite the trim frame, Alienware still packed the X15 with some pretty impressive specs, including Intel's newest 11th-generation H-series processor and the super powerful RTX 3080 graphics card. The base model starts at $1,999.

Price: $1,999+

SHOP NOW

Epos B20 Streaming Microphone

Courtesy

The Epos B20 is the company's newest USB microphone that's designed for gamers, streamers and podcasters — or basically anybody who wants a better mic for their work-from-home computer setup. It supports 24bit audio (so you can record in high-resolution) and, conveniently, it comes with a desk stand. It's compatible with Mac and PC.



Price: $199

SHOP NOW

Linedock 16"

Courtesy

We've covered Linedock pretty extensively in the past. The company makes 3-in-1 gadgets (that share the same name) that each work a docking station, a portable power bank and an external hard drive. More importantly, they're designed to perfectly match and fit under your MacBook Pro. The company's newest gadget, the Linedock 16", is designed specifically to match the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple first introduced in late 2019. (Note: the $479 model doesn't come with any extra storage.)



Price: $479+

SHOP NOW

Hardgraft Focus Camera Strap

Courtesy

This is a super gorgeous camera strap by Hardgraft. It has a minimalist design, consisting of a thick leather belt with a large shoulder pad (again, made out of leather), and it just looks to be the perfect upgrade for any photographer.

Price: $192

SHOP NOW



Pixel Buds A-Series

Courtesy

The Pixel Buds A-Series are a significantly more affordable alternative to the company's existing Pixel Buds, which cost $179. The new wireless earbuds look basically identical to the existing Pixel Buds, and they even supposedly have the same sound quality, but Google slashed some "luxury" features, like wireless charging and swipe controls, in order to drop the price to just under $100. They're available for preorder now and will ship June 17.



Price: $99

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io