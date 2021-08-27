Today's Top Stories
5 Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week

Including the Bowers & Wilkins's new flagship loudspeakers, Fitbit's fancy-looking fitness tracker and Audio-Technica's $59 wireless headphones.

By Tucker Bowe
tech roundup
Gear Patrol

This week, there were rumors of a potentially higher-end Mac mini that could be released this fall. T-Mobile started to give away free one-year trials of Apple TV+ to people on its cell phone plans. And LG pushed back the release date of its much-anticipated 42-inch OLED TV. There were a bunch of cool new gadgets that were "officially" announced, as well.

Fitbit Charge 5

tech roundup
Fitbit

Fitbit finally announced its newest and much-leaked fitness tracker, the Charge 5, and (as anticipated) it has a much-changed design from previous "Charge" wearables. It has a larger, brighter and more colorful display; it's actually the first Charge that can actually show colors. It has a thinner and a more rounded look. It also has an always-on display, but if turned on it will cut the Charge 5's "up to seven day" battery life to just two days. The other potential downside is that it's $30 more expensive than the Charge 4 at launch. That said, it's still about half as expensive as the latest Apple Watch. It's available for preorder now.

Price: $180

LEARN MORE

Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series D4

tech roundup
Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins has updated its flagship 800 Series Diamond range of loudspeakers. The fourth generation series — aka "D4" — have a new cabinet design, a new suspension system, and a redesigned housing for the tweeter, all of which are meant to further eliminate distortions and deliver a lifelike and unrivaled sound. Like with the previous D3 line, the D4 line consists of seven speakers (two standmounted, three floorstanding and two center channels) that range from $5,500 to $35,000. These are serious audiophile speakers.

Price: $5,500 — $35,000

LEARN MORE

Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT

tech roundup
Audio-Technica

The ATH-S220BT is Audio-Technica's newest pair of budget wireless headphones — they cost just $59. Yet despite their affordable price, the ATH-S220BT have a bunch of convenient features (including multipoint pointing and USB-C charging), a long 60-hour battery life and a design that, well, feels distinctly Audio-Technica. They're available in several different colorways.

Price: $59

LEARN MORE

OnePlus Buds Pro

tech roundup
One Plus

OnePlus's latest wireless earbuds, the Buds Pro, deliver a lot of premium features —including active noise-cancellation and super-fast charging (thanks to the company's proprietary Warp Charge technology) — at the relatively affordable price of $150. You'll probably want to have a OnePlus to pair them with, however, as these earbuds will pair quickly and have some other exclusive features, like a low-latency mode for gaming.

Price: $150

LEARN MORE

V-Moda BoomPro X

tech roundup
V-Moda

V-Moda announced a new boom microphone for its headphones (but it can be used with any pair of wireless headphones that have a 3.5mm jack). The BoomPro X is essentially an upgraded version of its previous BoomPro. It has improved internals, but the real reason why you'd want to get it: a colorful mic cover. That's right, you can finally get a colorful mic cover to match the colorful "shields" on V-Moda's headphones. Just like you wanted.

Price: $45

LEARN MORE

