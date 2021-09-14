The iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7: When You Can Buy Them and When They'll Arrive

Apple announced a whole slew of new gadgets this afternoon, from the headlining iPhone 13 to a few iPad surprises. They're all rolling out over the next month or so, but not all at the same time. Here's everything you need to know about how much they cost, when you can order them, and when they'll be in your hands.

The New iPad

Apple

Apple's new entry-level iPad looks more or less identical to the previous 9.7-inch model, but it sports a faster A13 Bionic chip, and a 12-megapixel, ultra-wide lens that supports Apple's "CenterStage" for video calls.

How much does the new iPad cost?

It starts at $329 for a 64GB model.

When can you order the new iPad?

You can order the new iPad right now.

When does the new iPad ship?

The new iPad ships the week of 9/24.

The New iPad Mini

Apple

Apple's new iPad mini sports a new style with a bigger screen in the same body, thanks to smaller bezels. It also has a USB-C charging port, 5G options, and support for the second-generation Apple pencil.

How much does the new iPad mini cost?

The new iPad mini starts at $499 for Wi-Fi only and $649 for cellular, both with 64GB base storage.

When can you order the new iPad mini?

You can order the new iPad mini right now.

When does the new iPad mini ship?

The new iPad mini is available starting 9/24.

The Apple Watch Series 7

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 has smaller bezels and a 20-percent bigger screen than the Series 6, but keeps the same curved edges despite rumors of a redesign. With an IPX6 rating, it's the most rugged Apple Watch yet.

How much does the Apple Watch Series 7 cost?

The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399.

When can you order the Apple Watch Series 7?

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available for order and will ship "later this fall."

iPhone 13

Apple

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have pretty much the same design as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, but Apple aligned the dual rear-camera system diagonally (instead of right on top of each other) and made the notch a little bit smaller. The iPhone 13 also has the new A15 Bionic chipset, a bigger and longer-lasting battery, as well as a screen that's 20-percent brighter.

How much does the iPhone 13 cost?

The iPhone 13 starts at $799 for the baseline 128GB model.

When can you order the iPhone 13?

Preorders for the iPhone 13 start at 8 AM ET on Friday 9/17, but you can "get ready" for preorders by going to apple.com/store at midnight 9/17 ET.

When does the iPhone 13 ship?

The iPhone 13 is available starting 9/24.

iPhone 13 mini

Apple

Despite reportedly lackluster sales of the iPhone 12 mini, Apple has an iPhone 13 mini this year. It sports most of the same specs as its bigger brother, but with a smaller battery, smaller size, and smaller price.

How much does the iPhone 13 mini cost?

The iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 for the baseline 128GB model.

When can you order the iPhone 13 mini?

Preorders for the iPhone 13 start at 8 AM ET on Friday 9/17, but you can "get ready" for preorders by going to apple.com/store at midnight 9/17 ET.

When does the iPhone 13 mini ship?

The iPhone 13 is available starting 9/24.

iPhone 13 Pro

Apple

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have the same design as last year's models, but with a smaller notch and an A15 Bionic chipset. They have an improved camera system with a new telephoto lens (with 3x optical zoom).

How much does the iPhone 13 Pro cost?

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 for the baseline 128GB model.

When can you order the iPhone 13 Pro?

Preorders for the iPhone 13 Pro start at 8 AM ET on Friday 9/17, but you can view pricing and configurations right now.

When does the iPhone 13 Pro ship?

The iPhone 13 Pro is available on 9/24.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is mostly identical to it's smaller brother, but with a 6.7-inch screen compared to the iPhone 13 Pro's 6.1-inch screen. The Max also has a bigger price tag.

How much does the iPhone 13 Pro Max cost?

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $1,099 for the baseline 128GB model.

When can you order the iPhone 13 Pro?

Preorders for the iPhone 13 Pro Max start at 8 AM ET on Friday 9/17, but you can view pricing and configurations right now.

When does the iPhone 13 Pro ship?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is available on 9/24.

