AirPods Pro Not Working? Apple Might Replace Them for Free

Apple has a repairs program specifically for AirPods Pro that are experiencing sound issues. Here's what you need to know.

By Tucker Bowe
If your AirPods Pro don't sound quite right — specifically, you hear a crackling or static sound or if the noise-canceling or transparency modes aren't working as great as they're supposed to — then you might be able to get them fixed. Or Apple could send you a brand-new pair. And it won't cost you a penny.

This is because Apple has a repair program that's specifically designed around AirPods Pro that are experiencing sound issues. The repair program was announced last year (in October 2020) and, at the time, it covered AirPods Pro for up to two years after the original purchased.

However, as of last month (October 2021), Apple quietly extended this warranty to three years. This means that if you were one of the first people to buy AirPods Pro (first released in October 2019), are they are just starting to not sound great, you still have a year to get them fixed.

If your AirPods Pro are experiencing the aforementioned sound issues, you have three ways of getting them fixed. You can:

    Apple will examine the AirPods Pro prior to fixing/replacing them to make sure it's a sound issue rather than something you've done to break them; i.e if you've left them out in the rain or dropped them too many times, then they will won't be eligible for the repairs program.

