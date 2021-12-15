Today's Top Stories
1
The 10 Most Revolutionary Products of 2021
2
Everything You Need to Set Up Your First Slackline
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Cross Off Your Gift List with These Deals

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

How to Find AirTags with an Android Phone

Apple released a new app, called Tracker Detect, that's specifically designed to help Android users find out if there's an AirTag tracking them.

By Tucker Bowe
tech roundup
Courtesy

Apple's AirTags are, unsurprisingly, designed for use with its iPhones, especially the newer ones that include Apple's U1 chip. But it is possible to find AirTags with an Android phone as well. But the experience is, also unsurprisingly, not quite the same.

Tracker Detect is a rare Apple-published app that is available for free on Google's Play Store. It has a big blue "Scan" button that, when pressed, will tell you if there's a nearby AirTag that has been separated from its owner. That's because it's designed, primarily, to allow Android users to prevent themselves from being the target of anyone attempting to use an AirTag as a tracking device.

The Tracker Detect app can also detect any AirTag or any device that works with Apple's Find My network, such as an iPhone, AirPods iPad, Mac or Apple Watch (as well as a variety of third-party devices). So it could also provide somewhat limited use for Android users trying to locate a missing Apple device, say if a friend or family member left their device in your car or in house.

Tracker Detect's incredibly limited function makes it less than optimally useful as a way to try and use AirTags with an Android phone, or even its intended purpose of preventing unwanted tracking devices. While an iPhone has the ability to alert you if you are being tracked by someone else's AirTag by automatically providing an "Item Detected Near You" notification and the option to disable that AirTag's tracking ability, the Tracker Detect app requires you to manually scan for nearby tags.

It's certainly a necessary development, considering the recent news that some people are using the AirTags to track and then steal people's cars. But unless Apple makes the functionality a bit more robust, Android users are still unable to actually use AirTags for their intended purpose — and easier targets for unwanted tracking.

Related Stories
The Best Apple AirTag Accessories for Your Pets
Find an AirTag That's Not Yours? Here's What to Do

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Tech
Which Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Right for You
The iPhone 14: Everything We Know So Far
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 Common Questions About Phone Charging, Answered
How to Use SharePlay on FaceTime Calls
Save a Massive 55% on Roku Streaming Devices Today
The Ultimate Retro Console for Game Boy Lovers
Add Your Vaccination Card to Your iPhone's Wallet
The Best Wireless Earbuds for Running
9 Tricks Every Apple Watch Wearer Should Know
The Best USB-C Docking Stations for Remote Workers