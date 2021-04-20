The iPhones That AirTags Will (and Won't) Work With

Apple finally announced its long-rumored "AirTags," a tiny little stone-like device that can help you find your keys, your bag, or whatever else you attach it to. The $29 devices could make life a lot easier, but there is a catch: they won't work with all devices.



AirTags work using Apple's "Find My" app on your iPhone, which can find a number of different gadgets, including some not made by Apple. If you misplace your AirTagged item, you'll be able to use the app to call up its location, or trigger the AirTag to make a sound.

But your phone will need to support iOS 14.5 in order for this to work with AirTags. That means AirTags will not work with iPhones older than the iPhone 6s, which did not get the update to iOS 14.

Beyond simple Bluetooth chirping, AirTags also enable a feature called "Precision Finding," which can show an arrow on your phone that points directly to the object using haptic and augmented reality guidance. This feature requires Apple's "U1" chip in both devices to function, which means only certain devices can do it.

Precision Finding is officially available on the following devices:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Other devices that have a U1 chip, but aren't officially supported for Precision Finding (yet), include:

Apple Watch Series 6

Homepod mini

Recent devices that do not include a U1 chip and so cannot support Precision Finding include:

AirPods Max

iPhone SE

Apple Watch Series 5

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X and older

iPad Pro 2020

iPad Air 2020

iPad 2020

