Apple Is Rumored to Be Working on Three External Displays

Apple and LG are apparently working on three displays set to launch in 2022. According to leaker @dylandkt, two of the displays fit the sizing specifications of the next-gen 24-inch iMac and a rumored upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro, while the third display is a 32-inch model that could be the next-generation of the $4,999 Pro Display XDR, which Apple released in the fall of 2019.

Apple and LG have had a long standing relationship when it comes to displays. In fact, other than the Pro Display XDR, the only other monitors that Apple has sold for the past several years has been LG's UltraFine line of 4K and 5K monitors. It's unknown if the 24-inch and 27-inch models are for the rumored next-generation iMac and iMac Pro, but they could be Apple-branded standalone displays, instead. And that would be the first "entry-level" (or not "super pro-level") displays that Apple has sold since 2016.



The upcoming next-generation of the Pro Display XDR is maybe the most exciting of the bunch, as it is rumored to be integrated with a custom Apple silicon chipset. 9to5Mac published a similar rumor back in July, but this could mean that display's built-in CPU and GPU could help it deliver higher-resolution graphics with even better performance, thanks to the fact it wouldn't depend as much on your Mac's built-in CPU and GPU.

Of course, this is the time of year when rumors are rampant as for what Apple could release in 2022. But here's to crossing our fingers that relatively affordable Apple-branded displays are on the horizon.

