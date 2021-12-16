Apple's 2022 MacBook Air, Mac mini and iMac: What We Know So Far

The 2021 MacBook Pro was easily one of the most exciting products of the year. Apple completely redesigned it, gave it a bunch of nostalgic features (like way more ports, a row of physical function keys and MagSafe charging), and decked it out with its most powerful processing chips (M1 Pro and M1 Max) to date. It's awesome.

This, of course, had caused people's expectations to rise drastically for the next generation of Apple's other Mac computers, including the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini and iMac. And, naturally, the internet is rife with rumors.

The MacBook Air should be finally getting a redesign in 2022.

Apple announced the M1 MacBook Air in late 2020 and, despite being way more powerful and efficient thanks to ditching the Intel chipset, it looked identical to the previous MacBook Airs that came before it. According Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a well-known Apple leaker, the 2020 MacBook Air is expected to get quite the redesign and bring over a lot of features from the latest MacBook Pros. You can expect a larger mini-LED display that can get brighter with more contrast. The webcam will finally be 1080p. And it's likely that the next MacBook Air will have Apple's reimagined MagSafe charging system because, well, people love hearing the snap. It's likely that Apple will stick with its M1 chipset (or the next-generation of it, maybe M2?) rather than upgrading to its higher-end M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets.

The redesigned MacBook Air isn't likely to be announced until the fall 2022.

The Macbook Air features a three-microphone array. Say “Hello” to mics that focus on your voice instead of what’s going on around you. Apple

A powerful 27-inch iMac Pro is on the horizon

Apple completely redesigned the 24-inch iMac in mid-2021 — it's thinner, lighter, more colorful and, thanks to the M1 chipset, way more powerful— so don't expect Apple to drastically change its so-called "entry-level" desktop computer in 2022. Instead, it's expected that Apple is going to finally give the iMac Pro the "M1 treatment." According to leaker Dylandkt, Apple is expected to launch a 27-inch iMac Pro that will look very similar to the 24-inch M1 iMac, but Apple is expected to deck it out with a mini-LED display with ProMotion, more RAM (16GB base) and storage (512GB base), and be configurable with either Apple's higher-end M1 Pro or M1 Max chipsets. Like previous iMac Pros, the 2022 model with have dark grey bezels.

Maybe the most exciting thing about the upcoming 27-inch iMac Pro is its release date — it's soon-ish, likely spring 2022.

A thinner Mac mini is probably coming

Apple released a new Mac mini in 2020 that, similar to the 2020 MacBook Air, had the exact same design as its predecessor, but was way more powerful and efficient thanks to its new M1 chipset. Well, Apple is expected to announced a new Mac mini in 2022 and, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it's going to get a fresh redesign — the first one in years — however, it might not be as drastic as you might think. It's suggested that the new Mac mini will be thinner and have more ports. Plus, it will be configurable with higher-end chipsets, either M1 Pro and M1 Max, as well as the next generation of the M1 chipset (likely "M2").

It's likely that Apple won't announce a 2022 Mac mini until next fall.

