The Best and Biggest Gadgets of March 2022

I don't know about you, but March seemed like an especially long month — Apple's big event, which took place on March 7th, seems like ages ago. And looking back, a lot of cool new products were announced. There were a bunch of new Dolby Atmos soundbars, various new MagSafe accessories, Sonos's newest speaker and, of course, Apple's most powerful computer to date.

PopSockets Jumpstart

The JumpStart is a portable battery pack that doubles as a PopSocket grip for your smartphone. The only catch is that it requires you to have the company's PopGrip ($10), which is sold separately, to work. Once attached, the 2,200 mAh battery plugs into your smartphone via a hidden charging cable — both Lightning and USB-C models are available — and, according to the company, can provide up to 50% of extra juice.

Price: $35

Denon Home Subwoofer

Denon announced an 8-inch wireless subwoofer that works with its other Home wireless speakers and Home soundbars. When paired together, you can turn your home theater into a true 5.1 surround sound system. It's available now for $599.

Price: $599

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3

The Panorama 3 is Bowers & Wilkins' first-ever wireless soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos — and compared to its other high-end wireless speakers. it's actually pretty affordable. At $999, the Panorama 3 is a direct rival to the likes of the Sonos Arc ($899) and Bose Smart Soundbar 900 ($899), and it has pretty much all the same features. It connects to your TV via a single HDMI eARC connection, supports Wi-Fi streaming (including AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect) and you integrate Alexa and turn it into a smart soundbar. It's available right now.



Price: $999

Mac Studio and Studio Display

Apple announced what it's calling a "modular" computing system, but it's really jacked-up Mac mini and a beautiful all-in-one external display. The Mac Studio is a beast of machine that comes with an advanced thermal cooling system, a wide variety of ports (allowing it to connect to up to four external displays), and it can be configured with either of Apple's newest M1 Max or M1 Ultra chipsets. The Studio Display is an 27-inch 5K external display that's powered by Apple's A13 Bionic processor and packs powerful mics, speakers and a great webcam (that supports Center Stage). Apple designed the Mac Studio and Studio Display to work perfectly together, but the Studio display will work perfectly with any Mac computer.

Price: $1,999+ (Mac Studio); $1,599+ (Studio Display)

iPhone SE (3rd Generation)

Apple announced a new-and-improved version of its affordable iPhone SE. The 2022 model has the same design as its 2020 predecessor — that means you still get the Home button, but no FaceID — but Apple has given it an upgraded A15 Bionic processor (the same processor as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro), which improves its battery life and gives it a few enhanced camera features. It also supports 5G. The only downside is that Apple bumped the starting price up by $30; the 2020 iPhone SE started at $399.

Price: $429+

iPad Air 2022

Apple also updated its iPad Air and the biggest news is that the 2022 model packs Apple's M1 chip — just like the current iPad Pros. The new iPad Air has the same body as its 2020 predecessor, but Apple also gave it an improved front-facing camera system (supports the Center Stage tracking feature), support for 5G connectivity and a more powerful USB-C charging port.

Price: $599

Satechi 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger

Satechi announced its latest Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger, which is a material that's significantly more energy-efficient and space-efficient than silicon, allowing the charger to be small and powerful. It's capable of charging most of your Apple devices at full speed, including an iPhone 13, M1 iPad Pro or 2020 MacBook Air.

Price: $30

Sennheiser IE 600

The Sennheiser IE 600 is the company's newest audiophile pair of in-ear headphones. They're extremely durable, made of an advanced metal (ZR01 amorphous zirconium, which is actually the same material that drilling head of the NASA Mars Rover is made out of), and have a similar shape and many of the same acoustic attributes as the company's even higher-end IE 900 ($1,299).

Price: $699

Nomad Base One

Nomad is well-known for making some of the best Apple accessories on the market. And while it's made a number of wireless chargers for iPhone (and various other devices), the Base One is the first one that fully MagSafe certified. That means that it can wirelessly charge an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at its fastest-possible speed (15 watts). It has a pretty hefty glass-and-aluminum body that weighs it at a little over a pound. And it's available in either silver (shown) or carbide (dark gray) finishes. Wall adapter sold separately.

Price: $130

Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22

The Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-22 is a fantastic and beautiful tribute to the company's iconic 4000 Series turntable, which was first released 50 years ago in 1972. The Beosystem 72-22 pairs a Beogram 4000c turntable with a set of its Beolab 18 loudspeakers, all of which is decked out in matching solid walnut, and the system has been updated with modern streaming capabilities. Only 30 units are being made, each of which will carry a price tag of a cool $45K.

Price: $45,000

Sonos Roam SL

The Roam SL is a microphone-less version of the company's current ultra-portable speaker, the Roam. The downside of this is that it can't hear your Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. It also doesn't support Automatic Trueplay, meaning it won't optimize its sound for the space it's in. The good news it's exactly the same as the Roam in basically every other way, and it's $20 cheaper.

Price: $159

AcousticSheep SleepPhones Wireless (2022 model)

AcousticSheep released a new-and-improved version of its sleep headphones, the SleepPhones Wireless. The headband-style headphones have the exact same design as their predecessors — there are flat speakers that slip into padded slots on either side of the headband — only the 2022 model is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and a much longer 24-hour battery life.

Price: $100

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro

Samsung announced three high-end laptops in its Galaxy Book 2 line. There's the Galaxy Book 2 Pro (available in either 13.3" or 15.6" models) and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, the latter of which is a 2-in-1 device with a touchscreen display and support for the company's S Pen stylus. Each new Pro model can be configured with Intel's latest 12th-gen chipsets. And they also boast brighter displays and improved 1080p webcams.

Price: $900+ —$1,250+

OtterBox Power Bank for MagSafe

Otterbox Bnnounced two new portable battery packs — a 3,000 mAh and a 5,000 mAh model — that are designed to work with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13's MagSafe system. They are essentially more affordable versions of to Apple's own portable MagSafe Battery Pack. A neat advantage, however, is that there are magnets on either side of the battery pack which allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone and the battery pack (if attached to wireless charger) at the same time.

Price: $50 — $70

Beyerdynamic Space

Beyerdynamic it best known for its high-end studio and gaming headsets. However, this week it announced its first every portable Bluetooth speaker. The Beyerdynamic Space is a 360-degree speaker that's unique because, thanks to four-microphone array, it also functions as a speakerphone for your home office. It's available in three colors: black (charcoal), white (nordic grey) and light teal (aquamarine).

Price: $179

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing — a tech company that was started by one of the co-founders of OnePlus and released its first product last summer, the Ear (1) wireless earbuds — announced that it would be launching its first smartphone this coming summer. It's going to be called the Phone (1) and, according to the company it's going to be"unlike anything else." We don't know anything more than that, but if it's anything like its earbuds, we might be getting a see-through smartphone, too.

Price: TBD

Pioneer HDJ-CX

Pioneer introduced a pair of lightweight over-ear headphones that are designed for DJs. The HDJ-CX are designed to be comfortable, tough (thanks to steel-core headband) and sound great while your mixing the beats. Another nice touch: the cables and earpads are all replaceable.

Price: $149

Ikea Vappedby

The Vappedby is a portable Bluetooth speaker that also doubles as an outdoor lantern. It has a 12-hour battery life, an IP65 water-resistance rating, an integrated handle and it can deliver 360-degree sound. It's also the first speaker (as opposed to wireless earbuds or headphones) to support Spotify Tap, a feature that lets you to quickly resume whatever you were listening to on Spotify by tapping a button on the speaker.



Price: $65

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung added a new mid-range smartphone to its A-series that's designed to rival Apple's newest iPhone SE. The just-announced Galaxy A53 is $30 cheaper (starting at $449), but comes with some more advanced features, including a bigger and faster display (6.5" OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate) and a dual rear-camera system consisting of 64MP main (wide) and 12MP ultra-wide cameras. The main downside is that it doesn't support wireless charging.

Price: $449+

DJI Matrice 30 Enterprise

DJI's newest drone isn't designed for mainstream consumers. Instead, the Matrice 30 Enterprise is an industrial drone that's designed to help with various tasks such as environmental protection, energy inspections and emergency rescue situations. It's capable of capturing 8k photos and shooting 4K videos, and its foldable design is small enough to fit in a backpack. That said, the coolest thing about it that it's capable of flying in gale-force winds and intense downpours. Yep, it's a beast.

Price: $10,000+

Insta360 One RS

The Insta360 One RS is a tiny action camera that's essentially an upgraded version of the company's One R (released in 2020). The One RS has the same three-part modular design — featuring a battery, processor and swappable lens — but now comes with a bigger and longer-lasting battery, a better 4K lens with a larger 48MP sensor, and a snappier processor. It's available now.

Price: $550+

