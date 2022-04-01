7 New Gadgets to Put on Your Radar

This week, Sony announced its gaming subscription service, called PlayStation Plus, is going to launch this June to finally rival Xbox's Game Pass. Instagram also announced that it will finally let you respond to DMs directly from your feed. And a new trend of people ripping the screens off their MacBook Pros was brought to light. In actual gadget news, there were a lot of new products announced this week.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

Samsung

The Samsung M8 is a 32-inch 4K monitor that comes with built-in speakers and a webcam. It's a "smart" monitor, meaning that it can run streaming apps (such as Netflix, Disney+ or Apple TV+) even if your computer isn't connected. The M8 comes in a bunch of several colors and costs $700, making it a much more affordable alternative to Apple's new $1,600 Studio Display. You can reserve this monitor now via Samsung's website, but no definite release date has yet been announced.

Price: $700

LEARN MORE

Devialet Dione

Devialet

The French hi-fi company announced its first-ever soundbar, the Dione, and it's a monster. It's designed as an all-in-one 5.1.2-channel system, complete with 17 drivers (including two up-firing for Atmos), and packs a Death Star-looking "orb" in its center that — which is an active speaker — that can rotate and shoot audio in a more central direction. It's one of the most premium Dolby Atmos soundbars out there.

Price: $2,400

LEARN MORE

1More PistonBuds Pro

1More

1More's newest wireless earbuds, the PistonBuds Pro, aim to deliver active noise-cancellation on a budget. They have an IPX5 water-resistance rating, boast an above average battery life (about 7.5-hours per bud) and have a transparency mode. They're available now in either black or white.

Price: $70

LEARN MORE

Samsung HW-Q990B

Samsung

The Samsung HW-Q990B is the company's newest flagship soundbar system that supports Dolby Atmos. The soundbar itself packs 11 total drivers, while the system comes complete with a wireless subwoofer and two rear satellite speakers. The neat thing is that both the soundbar and the rear satellite speakers have upward-firing and side-firing drivers, meaning that they can create an even extra immersive surround sound experience.

Price: $2,399

LEARN MORE

Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage

Courtesy

This is a MagSafe accessory that 's designed to help filmmakers who are shooting with their iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It's a two-handed cage that grips your iPhone securely, while also working with attachments, such as a mounting mic and/or an LED light.

Price: $99

LEARN MORE

Moment Moment Strap Anywhere

This is a convenient MagSafe accessory that's designed to be attached to your workout equipment, like an indoor cycling bike, treadmill or elliptical, and hold your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in place as you work out.

Price: $40

LEARN MORE



Astell&Kern AK UW100

Astell&Kern

Astell&Kern is one of the biggest names in portable hi-fi as it makes some of the best and most beautiful (and expensive) portable hi-fi players. This week, however, it announced something different — its first truly wireless earbuds. The AK UW1000 are every bit as "hi-fi" as you'd expect from Astell&Kern. They pack audiophile-esque internals, such as balanced armature drivers and 32-bit DAC/amp, giving them and the ability to play higher-resolution audio than most other wireless earbuds you'll find. That said, they won't come cheap.

Price: $299

LEARN MORE

