5 Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

This week, Elon Musk bought 9.2 percent of Twitter, making him the largest shareholder, and claimed the social media giant is going to add a much-requested feature: the ability to edit tweets. Amazon is apparently getting ready to raise the subscription fee of its music streaming service, Amazon Music Unlimited, for Prime members. And Coke announced a new flavor that's supposed to taste like...pixels?

There were a few neat gadgets announced as well. Here's what you need to know.

Urbanears Boo and Boo Tips

Urbanears

Urbanears announced two new pairs of budget-friendly wireless earbuds. There's the Boo and the Boo Top, both of which cost well under $100 and have an IPX water-resistance rating (so you should be safe exercising with either); the only real difference between the two is that the Boo Tips, as their name gives away, come with silicone eartips to give you a better fit. The big thing with these wireless earbuds is that they are both made almost entirely of recycled plastic.

Price: $80

Technics SL1200M7L

Technics

Technics announced a special and limited-edition turntable to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic SL1200 turntables — and the big thing is color. They will be available in seven different colors: black, red, blue, white, green, yellow and beige. As for their guts, these colorful turntables have the same components as the 2019-released

SL-1200MK7, only they also have a golden tonearm, a golden logo and engraved serial number to mark its limit edition-ness. Only 12,000 of these turntables will be made. You can preorder one now, with it expected to arrive in early July.

Price: $1,099

Incase Key Clip with Woolenex

Incase

Incase — best known for its backpacks, camera bags and cases for many of your everyday gadgets — announced its first-ever AirTag accessory. It's a key clip that can easily attach an AirTag to a keychain, bag or even pet collar. The neat thing with it is that it's made of our the same special woven-fabric material, Woolenex, that many of its other premium cases are made out of. Available in either graphite or light pink.

Price: $20

JLab JBuds Air Pro

J Lab

JLab announced its newest pair of affordable wireless earbuds, the JBuds Air Pro. They cost just $59 and, for that price, they come with a pretty rare feature: multi-point Bluetooth connectivity. This allows you to wirelessly connect to two devices at once, like a smartphone and computer, and quickly switch audio between devices. For example, you can be watch a YouTube video on your computer, but then answer a call from your smartphone without having to take out your earbuds or dive into Bluetooth Settings. Additionally, the JBuds Air Pro have an above average battery life (9 hours per earbud) and you can toggle between three EQ Settings. Despite the "Pro" name, they do not have active noise-cancellation.

Price: $59

ISOtunes Link 2.0

IsoTunes

ISOtunes announced a new-and-improved version of its earmuffs specifically designed for people working with power tools and heavy machinery. The Link 2.0 have heavily cushioned earpads to passively block out noises and protect your ears while working. Additionally, it has noise-isolation mics and supports Bluetooth, so you can answer calls while working without having to take the earmuffs off.



Price: $120

