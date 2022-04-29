9 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

There was a lot of Apple news this week. The company officially launched its iPhone self repair program and rolled out a firmware update (but only in beta) that supposedly fixes the Studio Display's webcam issues. On the rumor front, there were leaks of the Google's first smartwatch, likely called Pixel Watch, and the upcoming Sony WH-1000xM5 headphones.

But it was a big week for new product announcements, too. Here's what you need to know.

Snap Pixy

Snap

Snap announced a tiny flying camera — aka, a drone — that's small enough to fit in your pocket and doesn't require a controller to work. You simply press a button on the "Pixy" and it takes off from the palm of your hand. It's able to perform one of six preset flight patterns and, while doing so, it can capture photos and videos for you to store and share on Snapchat. When you're done, simply outstretch your hand and Pixy is smart enough to land in it. It's available now.



Price: $230

HyperDrive USB4 Mobile Dock

Hyper

Hyper's newest USB-C docking station is small but mighty. It rests flat on your desk (so it's easily hide-able) and can simultaneously charge multiple devices including your laptop thanks to multiple ports and 85-watts of passthrough power. It can support one 8K monitor (at 3oHz) or two 4K monitors (at 60Hz each), and it even has a headphone jack with built-in DAC (24-bit/96kHz).



Price: $140

Asus ProArt Display PA147CDV

Asus

The ProArt Display PA147CDV is a portable 14-inch touchscreen monitor that has an ultra-wide aspect ratio (32:9) . It connects to your laptop or desktop PC and provides creatives with stylus support, Asus's Dial and customized controls that's optimized for those working in apps like Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom Classic. It also rests on an adjust kickstand to help you situate it in the ideal angle for viewing or drawing. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Price: TBD

1More Evo

1More

1More's newest flagship wireless earbuds, the 1More Evo, prioritize audio quality — they support Sony's LDAC codec and can 24-bit audio (although you need a computer or smartphone to support it, which Apple's iPhones and iPads do not). Additionally, the Evo sports the company's best noise-cancellation and transparency modes, supports wireless charging and has an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

Price: $170

Sony's 2022 4K XW Projectors

Sony

This week, Sony announced its line of 4K home theater projectors for 2022 — and the big thing is that they all are laser-based (rather than bulb-based) projects. Laser projectors last longer (as bulbs don't need to be replaced); they instantly turn on and off (there's no warm-up time); they are able to better control black levels and contrast so the picture quality is better. There are three new models available: XW5000 ($6,000, shown), XW6000 ($12,000) and XW7000 ($28,000).

Price: $6,000 — $28,000

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

Sennheiser

Sennheiser's new flagship wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 3 (or MTW3 for short), have a pretty different design to their predecessors (the MTW2) — they're less bulbous and look more similar to the company's more affordable CX ($80) and CX Plus ($130) wireless earbuds. They promise superior active noise-cancellation and improved mics for call quality. They also now have a case that supports wireless charging. Available starting May 10th.

Price: $250

Klipsch ProMedia Heritage 2.1

Courtesy

Klipsch has brought the vintage appeal of its famed Heritage speaker line to a set of desktop speakers. The company's new ProMedia Heritage 2.1 is a 2.1 system that consists of a pair of powered speakers and a wired subwoofer, and they look like miniature versions of Klipsch's iconic Heresy loudspeakers. They even have a real wood finish. It's designed as a plug-and-play desktop system, but its also support Bluetooth for simple music streaming.

Price: $298

Samsung T7 Shield

Samsung

Samsung's T7 is one of the best and most popular portable SSDs you can buy — and the company has now released a ruggedized version. The T7 "Shield" has the exact same guts as the T7, but has a rubberized exterior that makes it 1P65-rated. It's available in three colors (black, blue or white) and in two capacities: 1TB ($135+) or 2TB ($240+). Available now.

Price: $135+

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell

Announced at CES 2022, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is finally available to order. The ultraportable Windows laptop has similar guts as the company's existing XPS 13, but the "Plus" model has a more sleek and minimalist design. It features a capacitive row of function keys (similar to Apple's old Touch Bar), a touchpad that blends right into the bottom of the laptop, and an edge-to-edge keyboard. It's available today.



Price: $1,299

