Apple Wants to Help You Repair Your iPhone Yourself

For the first time ever, Apple is going to allow you to repair your own iPhone. It just announced the Self Service Repair program that will let you diagnose your iPhone's problem — be it a cracked screen, a bad battery or a busted camera — and then order the spare parts, tools and how-to manuals that you'll need. Then when you're done with your repair, you'll then ship the broken or used parts back to Apple (for recycling) and you'll receive a small credit.

There are a few things to note about this new Self Service Repair program.

First, it's only designed for people who feel comfortable enough repairing their own iPhone (because there's the possibility of damaging it further).

Second, it won't be free. Apple hasn't disclosed how much it will cost yet, as it will obviously vary depending on the parts and tools that you get sent. (That said, it will most definitely be cheaper than if Apple did the repairs itself.)

And third, the Self Service Repair program is only designed to fix iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. So it won't let you fix an older iPhone.

Of course, if you think you can repair your iPhone yourself and you don't want to go through Apple, you can always just order a repair kit a third party source— like this one from iFixit — which will likely be more affordable. And you can do it right now. That is, if you can manage to source replacement parts, should you need them.

Apple's Self Service Repair program will officially launch in early 2022 and, soon after, it will accept Macs (so long as it has an M1 or later chipset), so you'll be able to repair your computer as well.

