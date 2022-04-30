The Best. Biggest and Baddest Gadgets of April 2022

It's difficult to believe that it's already May and summer is just around the corner. Looking back, however, April was big month as new gadgets are concerned. From beautiful audiophile turntables to Dolby Atmos soundbars, various desktop accessories and a host of new wireless earbuds, these are the best new gadgets that were announced in the last 30 days.

Nomad Base One Max

Nomad

This is Nomad's second official wireless charger that supports MagSafe, but its first that also comes with charging puck for an Apple Watch. The 2-in-1 wireless charger is beautiful thanks to its glass and metal body. And, weighing almost two pounds, it's solid enough to not lift every time you pull your iPhone off it. You'll need to use a 30-watt wall adapter (which Nomad sells separately) for it charge at its fastest speeds. Available in either silver or glass.

Price: $150

Wyze Air Purifier

Wyze

Wyze, the company best-known for its affordable smart home cameras, has added an air purifier its smart home ecosystem. You purchase it with one of three different filers — Allergen (Standard), Formaldehyde (Premium)and Wildfire — depending on whichever suits your needs; although can buy different filters after the initial purchase, too, if you change your mind. The air purifier works with the Wyze app and, once set up, it can send you real-time status updates and alert you as to when it needs cleaning. According to the company, each purifier is capable of cleaning 500-square-foot room more than three times an hour. If you purchase a unit now during the promotion window, you'll get a pretty steep discount.

Price: $175 $135

Editor's Note: Wyze recently came under fire for failing to address known security vulnerabilities in its cameras, which the company says have since been addressed. To read Wyze's full response, click here.

Anker 757 PowerHouse

Anker

Anker announced its biggest portable generator to date. The 757 Powerhouse is powered by a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, which is the same type of battery used to power various electric vvehicles, and it's a beast. It weighs over 42 pounds and, with a 1229Wh capacity and offering 1,500-watts of power. Its multiple ports and outlets allow will allow you to simultaneously charge various gadgets, including your laptop, smartphone and tablets, as well as power larger appliances like a refrigerator, a TV or multiple outdoor lights. If you purchase now, you'll get $200 off.

Price: $1,399

Polar Pacer and Pacer Pro

Polar

Polar announced two upgraded GPS smartwatches to its Pacer series — the Pacer and Pacer Pro — both of which are specifically designed for runners. The two smartwatches are very similar in their ultralight design and, if we're being honest, performance and fitness tracking capabilities. The Pacer is the slightly smaller of the two and geared for more novice runners, while the Pacer Pro is slightly larger, has an extra sensor to measure power, and it's compatible with a wider variety of straps.

Price: $200 — $300

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless and Aerox 9 Wireless

SteelSeries

SteelSeries announced two lightweight wireless gaming mice that are designed for MMO and MOBA gamers. The Aerox 5 Wireless (pictured) and Aerox 9 Wireless are nearly identical, with a porous honeycomb shell (which lets the RGB lighting shine through), huge battery life (up to 180 hours) and USB-C charging. The main difference between the two mice is that the Aerox 9 Wireless has 18 programmable buttons (instead of the Aerox 5 Wireless's 9) and is slightly heavier (89 vs 74 grams). Wired versions of each mouse are available for significantly less, too.

Price: $140 and $150

Satechi Dual Vertical Laptop Stand

Satechi

Satechi's newest accessory, the Dual Vertical Laptop Stand, is designed to securely hold two of your Apple devices (can be your MacBook, iPad or iPhone) and declutter your desk. It's made of solid aluminum and integrated with silicone non-slip pads, to hold but not scratch your devices. It's available in space gray so that it matches your MacBook other Apple peripherals. Order before Monday (April 18) use the code "DUAL20" for an $8 discount.

Price: $40

Urbanears Boo and Boo Tip

Urbanears

Urbanears announced two new pairs of budget-friendly wireless earbuds. There's the Boo and the Boo Tip, both of which cost well under $100 and have an IPX water-resistance rating (so you should be safe exercising with either); the only real difference between the two is that the Boo Tip, as their name gives away, come with silicone eartips to give you a better fit. The big thing with these wireless earbuds is that they are both made almost entirely of recycled plastic.



Price: $80

Technics SL1200M7L

Technics

Technics announced a special and limited-edition turntable to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its iconic SL1200 turntables — and the big thing is color. They will be available in seven different colors: black, red, blue, white, green, yellow and beige. As for their guts, these colorful turntables have the same components as the 2019-released



SL-1200MK7, only they also have a golden tonearm, a golden logo and engraved serial number to mark its limit edition-ness. Only 12,000 of these turntables will be made. You can preorder one now, with it expected to arrive in early July.

Price: $1,099

Incase Key Clip with Woolenex

Incase

Incase — best known for its backpacks, camera bags and cases for many of your everyday gadgets — announced its first-ever AirTag accessory. It's a key clip that can easily attach an AirTag to a keychain, bag or even pet collar. The neat thing with it is that it's made of our the same special woven-fabric material, Woolenex, that many of its other premium cases are made out of. Available in either graphite or light pink.



Price: $20

JLab JBuds Air Pro

J Lab

JLab announced its newest pair of affordable wireless earbuds, the JBuds Air Pro. They cost just $59 and, for that price, they come with a pretty rare feature: multi-point Bluetooth connectivity. This allows you to wirelessly connect to two devices at once, like a smartphone and computer, and quickly switch audio between devices. For example, you can be watch a YouTube video on your computer, but then answer a call from your smartphone without having to take out your earbuds or dive into Bluetooth Settings. Additionally, the JBuds Air Pro have an above average battery life (9 hours per earbud) and you can toggle between three EQ Settings. Despite the "Pro" name, they do not have active noise-cancellation.



Price: $59

ISOtunes Link 2.0

IsoTunes

ISOtunes announced a new-and-improved version of its earmuffs specifically designed for people working with power tools and heavy machinery. The Link 2.0 have heavily cushioned earpads to passively block out noises and protect your ears while working. Additionally, it has noise-isolation mics and supports Bluetooth, so you can answer calls while working without having to take the earmuffs off.



Price: $120

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

Samsung

The Samsung M8 is a 32-inch 4K monitor that comes with built-in speakers and a webcam. It's a "smart" monitor, meaning that it can run streaming apps (such as Netflix, Disney+ or Apple TV+) even if your computer isn't connected. The M8 comes in a bunch of several colors and costs $700, making it a much more affordable alternative to Apple's new $1,600 Studio Display. You can reserve this monitor now via Samsung's website, but no definite release date has yet been announced.

Price: $700

Devialet Dione

Devialet

The French hi-fi company announced its first-ever soundbar, the Dione, and it's a monster. It's designed as an all-in-one 5.1.2-channel system, complete with 17 drivers (including two up-firing for Atmos), and packs a Death Star-looking "orb" in its center that — which is an active speaker — that can rotate and shoot audio in a more central direction. It's one of the most premium Dolby Atmos soundbars out there.

Price: $2,400

1More PistonBuds Pro

1More

1More's newest wireless earbuds, the PistonBuds Pro, aim to deliver active noise-cancellation on a budget. They have an IPX5 water-resistance rating, boast an above average battery life (about 7.5-hours per bud) and have a transparency mode. They're available now in either black or white.

Price: $70

Samsung HW-Q990B

Samsung

The Samsung HW-Q990B is the company's newest flagship soundbar system that supports Dolby Atmos. The soundbar itself packs 11 total drivers, while the system comes complete with a wireless subwoofer and two rear satellite speakers. The neat thing is that both the soundbar and the rear satellite speakers have upward-firing and side-firing drivers, meaning that they can create an even extra immersive surround sound experience.

Price: $2,399

Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage

Courtesy

This is a MagSafe accessory that 's designed to help filmmakers who are shooting with their iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. It's a two-handed cage that grips your iPhone securely, while also working with attachments, such as a mounting mic and/or an LED light.

Price: $99

Moment Moment Strap Anywhere

Moment

This is a convenient MagSafe accessory that's designed to be attached to your workout equipment, like an indoor cycling bike, treadmill or elliptical, and hold your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in place as you work out.

Price: $40

Astell&Kern AK UW100

Astell&Kern

Astell&Kern is one of the biggest names in portable hi-fi as it makes some of the best and most beautiful (and expensive) portable hi-fi players. This week, however, it announced something different — its first truly wireless earbuds. The AK UW1000 are every bit as "hi-fi" as you'd expect from Astell&Kern. They pack audiophile-esque internals, such as balanced armature drivers and 32-bit DAC/amp, giving them and the ability to play higher-resolution audio than most other wireless earbuds you'll find. That said, they won't come cheap.

Price: $299

Snap Pixy

Snap

Snap announced a tiny flying camera — aka, a drone — that's small enough to fit in your pocket and doesn't require a controller to work. You simply press a button on the "Pixy" and it takes off from the palm of your hand. It's able to perform one of six preset flight patterns and, while doing so, it can capture photos and videos for you to store and share on Snapchat. When you're done, simply outstretch your hand and Pixy is smart enough to land in it. It's available now.



Price: $230

HyperDrive USB4 Mobile Dock

Hyper

Hyper's newest USB-C docking station is small but mighty. It rests flat on your desk (so it's easily hide-able) and can simultaneously charge multiple devices including your laptop thanks to multiple ports and 85-watts of passthrough power. It can support one 8K monitor (at 3oHz) or two 4K monitors (at 60Hz each), and it even has a headphone jack with built-in DAC (24-bit/96kHz).



Price: $140

Asus ProArt Display PA147CDV

Asus

The ProArt Display PA147CDV is a portable 14-inch touchscreen monitor that has an ultra-wide aspect ratio (32:9) . It connects to your laptop or desktop PC and provides creatives with stylus support, Asus's Dial and customized controls that's optimized for those working in apps like Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom Classic. It also rests on an adjust kickstand to help you situate it in the ideal angle for viewing or drawing. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Price: TBD

1More Evo

1More

1More's newest flagship wireless earbuds, the 1More Evo, prioritize audio quality — they support Sony's LDAC codec and can 24-bit audio (although you need a computer or smartphone to support it, which Apple's iPhones and iPads do not). Additionally, the Evo sports the company's best noise-cancellation and transparency modes, supports wireless charging and has an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

Price: $170

Sony's 2022 4K XW Projectors

Sony

This week, Sony announced its line of 4K home theater projectors for 2022 — and the big thing is that they all are laser-based (rather than bulb-based) projects. Laser projectors last longer (as bulbs don't need to be replaced); they instantly turn on and off (there's no warm-up time); they are able to better control black levels and contrast so the picture quality is better. There are three new models available: XW5000 ($6,000, shown), XW6000 ($12,000) and XW7000 ($28,000).

Price: $6,000 — $28,000

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

Sennheiser

Sennheiser's new flagship wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 3 (or MTW3 for short), have a pretty different design to their predecessors (the MTW2) — they're less bulbous and look more similar to the company's more affordable CX ($80) and CX Plus ($130) wireless earbuds. They promise superior active noise-cancellation and improved mics for call quality. They also now have a case that supports wireless charging. Available starting May 10th.

Price: $250

Klipsch ProMedia Heritage 2.1

Courtesy

Klipsch has brought the vintage appeal of its famed Heritage speaker line to a set of desktop speakers. The company's new ProMedia Heritage 2.1 is a 2.1 system that consists of a pair of powered speakers and a wired subwoofer, and they look like miniature versions of Klipsch's iconic Heresy loudspeakers. They even have a real wood finish. It's designed as a plug-and-play desktop system, but its also support Bluetooth for simple music streaming.

Price: $298

Samsung T7 Shield

Samsung

Samsung's T7 is one of the best and most popular portable SSDs you can buy — and the company has now released a ruggedized version. The T7 "Shield" has the exact same guts as the T7, but has a rubberized exterior that makes it 1P65-rated. It's available in three colors (black, blue or white) and in two capacities: 1TB ($135+) or 2TB ($240+). Available now.

Price: $135+

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Dell

Announced at CES 2022, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is finally available to order. The ultraportable Windows laptop has similar guts as the company's existing XPS 13, but the "Plus" model has a more sleek and minimalist design. It features a capacitive row of function keys (similar to Apple's old Touch Bar), a touchpad that blends right into the bottom of the laptop, and an edge-to-edge keyboard. It's available now.



Price: $1,299

Logitech Lift

Logitech

The Logitech Lift is an ergonomic mouse and its standout feature is its size: it's small. In fact, it's about 20-percent smaller than the company's 2018-released MX Vertical. It looks and feels very similar — it's designed with the same 57-degree angle that positions your hand and arm in a natural handshake position, which Logitech claims is the best angle for reducing stress and pressure of the wrist — but it's specifically designed for people with small-to-medium-sized hands. It's available now in three colors: graphite (shown), rose and off-white. And there are left-handed versions available, too.

Price: $70

Garmin Vivosmart 5

Garmin

For the first time in several years, Garmin has introduced a new fitness tracker to its Vivosmart line. The Vivosmart 5 is essentially a new-and-improved version of the 2018-released Vivosmart 4; it has a significantly bigger touchscreen display (66-percent bigger than its predecessor), a more sport-focused design, and a more tactile button for easy navigation. The fitness tracker comes equipped with a built-in GPS, a heart-rate sensor and SpO2 sensors (for measuring blood-oxygen levels). It also has a seven-day battery life. This looks poised to be a great budget alternative for people who don't want to spend the extra $100+ on a smartwatch (or don't want the extra bulk on their wrist).



Price: $150

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX

Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay EX adopt a different design from any of its previous wireless earbuds — they have stem-like design just like Apple's entry-level AirPods. According to the company, this new design is to help fit in more people's ears as well as position the mics closer to your mouth for improved call quality. That said, these are also really premium wireless earbuds with a bunch of high-end features. They boast active noise-cancellation and transparency modes, a case that wirelessly charges, Bluetooth multi-point pairing and an app that lets you adjust settings EQ. They are available for preorder now.

Price: $399

Pro-Ject X8 Evolution

Pro-Ject

The Pro-Ject X8 Evolution is a new belt-drive turntable that the Austrian hi-fi company claims is a "true high-end solution." It has many features that have been adapted from its existing audiophile-grade turntables, the Xtension 9 and Xtension 10, all of which are designed to create an isolated and stable hi-fi system. The X8 is available in one of three finishes: white, black or walnut. Pro-Ject also announced two high-end phono preamps, the Phono Box DS3B ($799) and Phono Box S3B ($499), as well.

Price: $2,399 (w/o cartridge); $2,699 (with Sumiko Blue Point NO. 3)

Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2

Cambridge Audio

The Cambridge Audio Alva TT V2 was announced earlier this year at CES 2022 — but it's finally available for purchase. It's the second-generation of the Alva TT, which was released in 2019, but the "V2" model has a few key upgrades, including an improved tonearm with a detachable headshell (in case you want to upgrade later on) and a switchable phono stage. Like its predecessor, the Alva TT V2's standout feature is that it's capable of wirelessly streaming high-resolution audio (up to 24-bit/48kHz) over Bluetooth to a compatible amp, speaker or headphone.

Price: $1,999

Wyze Lock Bolt

Wyze

A week after it announced its first smart air purifier, Wyze announced a new smart home gadget — this time it's a door lock. The Wyze Lock Bolt is effectively a keypad (with backlit keys) that replaces your door's existing deadbolt, and it allows you to unlock your door one of two ways: a passcode or its fingerprint reader. You can also use the Wyze app to lock and unlock the door, but it needs a Bluetooth connection meaning you need to be within roughly 16-feet to do that.



Price: $70

Editor's Note: Wyze recently came under fire for failing to address known security vulnerabilities in its cameras, which the company says have since been addressed. To read Wyze's full response, click here.





ShiftCam SnapGrip



SnapGrip

The ShiftCam SnapGrip, a MagSafe-compatible accessory that adds a grip and a shutter button to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 — basically, it allows you to use your iPhone as a full-sized camera. It has a built-in battery so it can charge your iPhone, too. And, when attached, it instantly opens up your iPhone's camera app for quick shooting. It's currently a Kickstarter campaign: If you commit $1, you get the "early bird special" of 25% off, which means the SnapGrip will cost you $119. It's expected to ship later this year.

Price: $119+

