It was a huge week in the world of tech. After 20 years, Apple finally discontinued the iPod — but you can still buy a iPad Touch "while supplies last." Google held its annual developer's conference, Google I/O, where it announced a host of new smartphones and gadgets. Sonos finally announced its much-leaked entry-level soundbar, the Sonos Ray, as well as its first smart voice assistant, Sonos Voice. And Sony finally revealed its newest noise-canceling cans, the Sony WH-1000XM5. But that's just the tipping point.

Here's everything you missed from the past week.

Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the company's newest flagship noise-canceling headphones and the successor to the 2020-released Sony WH-1000XM4. The new models have been redesigned with a more lightweight body and wider earcups. They have more powerful active noise-cancellation and improved microphones for call clarity. They also have a new fast charging ability. The downside? At $400, they're pretty pricey. Available now.

Read our review of the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Price: $400

DJI Mini 3 Pro

DJI

DJI announced its most capable lightweight drone, the DJI Mini 3 Pro. It weighs just 249 grams, exactly the same as the company's other "Mini" drones, but it packs a high quality camera, as well as advanced sensors and capturing capabilities that allow it to fly and shoot as if it were a way larger drone. It also can be bought with a remote controller with an integrated touchscreen display so, unlike DJI's other drones, it doesn't occupy your smartphone while you fly.

Price: $909+

Read our review of the DJI Mini 3 Pro.

Sonos Ray

Sonos

The Sonos Ray is the company's new entry-level soundbar. It costs $279, which is $180 less expensive than Sonos's other budget-friendly soundbar, the Beam (Gen 2), but it comes with some key tradeoffs. It connects to your TV via optical (instead of HDMI) and doesn't support Dolby Atmos; Sonos's pitch is that it's a good fit for people with older TVs that only have an optical connection. The Ray also lacks a microphone for smart voice controls.

The Ray is available to preorder right now, with an expected delivery of June 7.

Price: $279

Sonos Roam's New Colors

Sonos

Sonos announced that the Roam, its smart ultra-portable speaker, will be available in three new colors: olive, wave (light blue) and sunset (orange). They are priced at $179, which is exactly the same as the existing white or black models. You can order the Roam in these fresh colors right now.

Price: $179

KEF LS60 Wireless

KEF

The KEF LS60 Wireless is the company's first pair of active floorstanding speakers. They work very similarly to the company's LS50 Wireless II music system (which is our pick for the best active speaker system), so you can stream music in a myriad of different ways. But the LS60 Wireless also borrow acoustics technologies from KEF's super high-end Blade and Reference lines of speakers. Effectively, it's an all-in-one system made for super audio enthusiasts.

Price: $7,000/pair

Mophie Speedport 30 and Speedport 67

Zagg

Mophie announced two USB-C wall adapters that are made with Gallium Nitride (GaN), a material that's significantly more energy- and space-efficient than silicon. The Speedport 30 ($45) is 30-watt charger that's optimized to charge your iPhone, iPad or MacBook Air while you travel. The Speedport 67 ($70) is a 67-watt charger that's also optimized for charging a MacBook Pro. Both chargers are exclusively available at Apple.

Price: $45 — $70

House of Marley Redemption ANC 2

House of Marley

House of Marley, an eco-conscious audio company named after Bob Marley, announced the Redemption ANC 2, a stylish pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. They are made of bamboo fiber composites and recycled plastics, and have features (noise-cancellation, transparency, adjustable EQ and a wireless charging case) that you expect in a premium set of wireless earbuds

Price: $170

Line Linestand

Line

The Linestand is a 3-in-1 MagSafe stand — capable of simultaneously charging an iPhone 12/13, AirPods (so long as it has a wireless charging case) and Apple Watch — that comes integrated with a VESA mount so you can attach to a compatible monitor arm and create a kind of floating MagSafe charging system. The main downside is that, in order to actually charge your devices, it requires you to have two MagSafe chargers and an Apple Watch charging puck of your own.

Price: $169

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus

Soundcore

The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is a powerful boombox style portable speaker. It packs two 30-watt woofers and two 10-watt tweets — that's 80-watts of total power. Additionally, the Bluetooth speaker has an IP67 rating, so you can dunk it in one meter of water, have it stay there for a half hour, and it'll still survive.

Price: $180

McIntosh MCD12000

McIntosh

The MCD12000 is McIntosh's latest high-end audio component. It's a CD player with an extremely high-quality DAC that's capable of reference-quality playback. And, as you'd expect, it features the mesmeric blue power meters, signature glowing lime-green lights and black lacquer finish that are all synonymous with the American audio company.

Price: $12,000

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro

Google

Google held its annual developer's conference, Google I/O, this week — and it announced a bunch of new products. There's the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which are its next-generation smartphones that will be released in the fall. The Pixel 6a is a new midrange smartphone that'll be available this summer; it costs $449. The Pixel Watch is company's first smartwatch that will be released in the fall. And the Pixel Buds Pro are its first wireless earbuds that have active noise-cancellation.

You can read more about these individual products via our recap of Google's big event.

