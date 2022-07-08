4 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.
This week, there was a lot of news in the world of tech. There were fresh rumors that GoPro could be working on its first-ever 360-degree action camera. Master & Dynamic partnered with Mercedes-Benz on some custom headphones and wireless earbuds. And Apple announced a new super secure Lockdown mode that will be coming to iPhones, Macs and iPads this fall.
Additionally, quite a few gadgets were also announced. Check out some of the coolest below.
Beyerdynamic Free Byrd
Beyerdynamic, the German hi-fi company, has just announced its first-ever pair of wireless earbuds. The company's Free Byrd cost $249 and promise excellent sound quality. Uniquely, the work with a companion app that can give you a hearing test and then adjust the sound quality depending on your hearing profile. The Free Byrd support other premium features such as active noise-cancellation and transparency modes, as well as a case that supports wireless charging. They are available now in two finishes: black or gray.
Price: $249
Amazon Fire 7
Amazon announced its next-generation Fire tablets, the Fire 7 ($60) and Fire 7 Kids ($110), in mid-May, but they finally started shipping this week. The new tablets are great affordable options just like their predecessors, the Fire 6 and Fire 6 Kids, but the new models have double the RAM and around 40-percent longer battery life.
Price: $60+
PSB Passif 50 Loudspeakers
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, PSB has announced the Passif 50. They are passive stand-mounted loudspeakers look similar and pay homage to the company's Passif II loudspeakers that were first released in 1974. However, PSB completely updated the guts of the Passif 50 — new tweeter, new woofer and passive radiator — so that they meet the acoustics standards of PSB's modern high-end speakers. You'll be able to preorder these vintage-inspired speakers this August.
Price: $2,499
Hydrow Wave
Hydrow has announced lighter, smaller and more affordable version of its original Hydrow rowing workout machine. The all-new Wave is $1,000 cheaper, roughly 40 pounds lighter and comes with a smaller display (22" vs 43") — it's designed for people with tighter budgets or have tighter space constraints. Other than that, the Wave has basically all the same capabilities.
Price: $1,495