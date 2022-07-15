5 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



This week, Amazon's two-day "Prime Day" extravaganza happened — and some deals are still live. Rumors sprouted that Nikon could be getting out the DSLR game in favor of focusing even more of its efforts on mirrorless cameras. And thanks to a partnership between Hasbro and the 3D-printing company Formlabs, you can buy an action figure, such as a Power Ranger or GI Joe, and get it customized so that your face is printed on it. Pretty cool.

There several other cool new gadgets that were announced, too. Check them out below.

Sony X-Series Wireless Speakers (2022)

Sony announced three new portable Bluetooth speakers in its new X-Series. From biggest to smallest, there's the Sony XG300 ($350), Sony XE300 ($200) and Sony XE200 ($130). All are ruggedly designed (with an IP67 rating) so they're fit for outdoor adventures. They get their name because each speaker is decked out with Sony’s X-Balanced driver, as well as dual passive radiators, so they're supposedly deliver punchy sound with little distortion. Each speaker comes in a couple different colored finishes, too. Available now.

Price: $130 — $350

M2 MacBook Air

Admittedly, the M2 MacBook Air was announced several weeks ago at Apple's big WWDC event, but it only just hit shelves this week — and you can read our review, which dropped this week, here. The new Air has Apple's newest chipset, but it also has a new gorgeous look and a host of new features like MagSafe charging an edge-to-edge display. It's a stunner.

Price: $1,199+

Sony ECM-G1 Shotgun Microphone

If you're a vlogger who uses one of Sony's super popular Alpha cameras, here's a shotgun microphone for you. It connects to the camera's mic jack and can supposedly capture high-quality forward-facing sound (such as conversations/interviews that are directly in front of the camera). And its small size ensures that it won't sneak out into your frame. It'll be available in August.

Price: $150

Mophie Speedport 45 with USB-C cable

The Speedport 45 is Mophie's new 45-watt wall adapter with dual USB-C ports. It's essentially a more powerful and more capable version of the 35-watt dual wall adapter that Apple includes with its M2 MacBook Air. The kicker is that it's cheaper ($50 vs Apple's $59) and comes with 2-meter charging cable. You can buy it directly from Apple right now.

Apple USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable

If you have one of Apple's newest laptops — specifically the brand-new M2 MacBook Air or the 2021-released 14"- or 16" MacBook Pro — then you can buy a MagSafe 3 charging cable in one of four colors: space gray, silver, midnight (blue) or starlight (cream). It's a big deal because, well, it's the first time in recent memory that Apple is making its own charging cables in colors other than white (or black).



Price: $49

