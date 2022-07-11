For the first in recent memory, Apple is making its own charging cables in colors other than white (or black). The catch? You need one of its newest laptops to take advantage of them.

That's right, you can buy a USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable — which is designed to charge the M2 MacBook Air (available for pre-order now) and the 14" and 16" MacBook Pros (released in fall 2021) — in four different colors: space gray, silver, midnight (blue) or starlight (cream). They cost $49 a pop.

Apple introduced MagSafe 3 in late 2021 with the 14" and 16" MacBook Pros. They now work with the latest M2 MacBook Air (but not the newest M2 MacBook Pro, oddly). The magnetic power connector delivers much of the nostalgia of the original MagSafe power connector — which quickly magnetized (and created that wondering snapping sound) as it connected to every MacBook that Apple produced from 2006 to 2016 — and can produce even faster charging speeds.

The four colored cables perfectly match the four colors of the M2 MacBook Air. It's worth noting that M2 MacBook Air comes with a matching USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable, but now you can purchase a different colored one (or another matching one) separately. You can do the same thing with 14" and 16" MacBook Pros, which come with matching silver or space gray cables.

Unfortunately, if you were looking for a colored Lightning charging cable for your iPhone, Apple still doesn't make those. You'll need to go to a third-party maker like Anker or Native Union for that. (Apple has partnered with many of these third-party makers and sells their colored Lightning and USB-C charging cables in its stores and online shop.)

