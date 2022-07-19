Today's Top Stories
Can't Find Wireless Earbuds that Fit in Your Ears? Get a Custom Fit

The new wireless earbuds, the UE Drops, also promise to deliver sound quality that's more in line with company's high-end IEMs.

By Tucker Bowe
ue drops ear buds
Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears has announced its second pair of wireless earbuds, the UE Drops, and like the company's 2020-released UE Fits, they are unique because they are custom-fitted to your ears. Basically, if you haven't been able to find a pair of wireless earbuds that fit you perfectly yet, these might just be for you. If you're willing to fork over $449, that is.

The UE Drops are significantly more advanced than the current UE Fits (which aren't going anywhere and you can still buy for $169). They promise far superior sound quality thanks to their 9.2mm drivers, which are more on par with the company's line of IEMs. They have a transparency mode, but no active noise-cancellation. And they have a case that supports wireless charging. (For context, the UE Fits don't really have any advanced features other than their ability to be custom-fitted to your ears.)

The other big difference is the way the custom fit is created. While the UE Fits were fairly straightforward — you put the wireless earbuds in your ears and the app walks you through a custom-molding process that takes 60 seconds — the UE Drops's process is more involved.

Once you order a pair, Ultimate Ears will ship you a special kit (called the FitKit) that will take molds of both your ears; you'll then ship the your molds back to UE and then, between two- and four-weeks later, your custom-molded pair UE Drops will be delivered to you.

You can order your pair of UE Drops right now from Ultimate Ears's website. They are available in three different colors: sapphire (blue), rose quartz (red) or onyx (black).

UE Drops
ultimateears.com
$449.00
SHOP NOW
