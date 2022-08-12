For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



This week, Samsung held its big Unpacked event and announced its next-generation foldable smartphones, along with a few other gadgets; for everything that was announced at Samsung Unpacked, click here. There were fresh rumors suggesting that Apple would be bringing back the "big" HomePod. Google and Sonos are fighting each other about smart speakers (again). Spotify rolled out a new Home screen design to help you discover more music and podcasts. And, this fall, Apple is finally going to allow your notched-iPhone to show its battery percentage. Hoorah.

There were a bunch of gadget announcements as well. Here's what you missed.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

Courtesy

Sennheiser officially announced the Momentum Wireless 4, its newest flagship pair of noise-canceling headphones. They have a new, lightweight and more-traditional design compared to their 2019-released predecessors (the Momentum Wireless 3). The boast improved sound quality and noise-cancellation, but maybe the improvement is battery life. The Momentum Wireless 4 have an incredible 60-hour battery life, which is roughly three times the battery life of most other flagship noise-canceling headphones. They are available for preorder now and expected to ship (and be in stores everywhere) on August 23.



Price: $349

LEARN MORE

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4

Samsung

Samsung held its big Unpacked event this week and announced the newest versions of its foldable smartphones. Both the new "Flip" and "Fold" look very similar to their third-generation predecessors, but Samsung has made them lighter, stronger and more eco-friendly. Both foldable smartphones also have improved cameras, displays and charging capabilities, too.

You can read our full coverage of Samsung Unpacked 2022 — which includes more info these new smartphones as well as info about its new smartwatches (the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) and new pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds (Galaxy Buds 2 Pro) — here.

Price: $1,000+ (Z Flip 4); $1,800+ (Z Fold 4)

LEARN MORE

Beats Fit Pro (Kim Kardashian Edition)

Courtesy

Thanks to a collaboration with Kim Kardashian (and her Skims shapewear company), Beats has released its sport-focused wireless earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, in three new skin-toned finishes: moon, dune and earth (from lightest to darkest). The catch? You're gonna have to pay $20 more than if you bought a pair of the non-skin-toned Beats Fits Pro. Available now.

Price: $200

LEARN MORE

Mophie Powerstation Pro (2022)

Courtesy

Mophie has announced a new-and-improved version of its portable battery pack. The 2022 model of the Powerstation Pro has a 20,000mAh capacity, dual USB-C ports that support Power Deliver, and it can deliver up to 45-watts of power, which is enough to power most lightweight laptops including the newest MacBook Air. Like its predecessor, it has an extra luxurious fabric finish. Available now.

Price: $150

LEARN MORE

Asus ProArt Display (PA32DC)

Courtesy

The Asus ProArt Display (PA32DC) is the part of the increasing number of 4K OLED monitors. Originally announced last year, Asus has finally given the 31.5-inch monitor a price tag and an October release date. The beautiful monitor is aimed at creative professionals who are in search for the deep blacks, extremely accurate colors and great all-around contrast that only OLED can deliver.

Price: $3,500

LEARN MORE



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io