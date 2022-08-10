How to Get the Battery Percentage Back on Your iPhone

In years past, you could toggle on a setting that showed the exact percentage of battery life your iPhone had left. The percentage appeared right next to the battery icon — which, by default, just had a green, yellow or red filling — in the top-right corner of your iPhone's Home screen. Unfortunately, Apple removed this ability on all iPhones that have a notch (so, the iPhone X or later). Its rationale: there just wasn't enough space for it.

Well, Apple is gearing up to launch iOS 16 this fall and it looks like it is set to bring back this beloved feature to the iPhone. Thanks to the latest beta of iOS 16 that rolled out this week, early adopters have discovered that you can turn on a setting to see the exact percentage of battery life again. It looks a little different — as Apple has opted to put the battery percentage inside the battery icon to save space — but it's there nonetheless.

The catch, as of right now, is that you need to be running the latest beta of iOS 16 on your iPhone. You can try the public beta for free — register through here — but we recommend backing up your iPhone beforehand because, since it's a beta, you don't want to risk losing things (like photos, iMessages and number of things) that you hold dear.

(Backup your iPhone: Connect your iPhone to your Mac or MacBook via a charging cable > open Finder > select your iPhone in the sidebar on the left > select the option to backup your iPhone to your computer.)

How to see the battery percentage of your iPhone

Make sure your iPhone is running iOS 16 beta 5. Open the Settings app. Select the "Battery" tab. Toggle on "Battery Percentage."

And — boom — you're good to go.

It should be noted that if you have an iPhone that has a Home button and no notch — like the iPhone SE — you have had this ability to turn on the battery percentage indictor all along. Simply go to the Settings app > select "Battery" > and toggle on "Battery Percentage."

If you have an iPhone with a notch and you don't want to download the latest beta, you can't see the battery percentage indicator from the Home screen. However, you there are alternatives. You can simply swipe down from the top-right corner —no need to unlock your iPhone via Face ID either — and you'll see the battery percentage icon in the top-right corner.

The other option is to add a Battery widget to your Home screen. To do this, unlock your iPhone > press and hold your Home screen background until that the apps start to jiggle > select the "+" symbol in the top-left corner > scroll down and select "Batteries" > and select the widget size so that it fits on your Home Screen. Then tap "Done."

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io