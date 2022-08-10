Samsung just held its big Unpacked event of summer 2022 and gave us got a bunch of new gadgets. It announced two next-generation foldable smartphones, two new smartwatches and a new high-end pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds.

Check out below for the lowdown on each of the biggest announcements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung

Samsung's "Flip" line of foldable smartphones are its most popular and most affordable. The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 shares a similar compact clamshell design as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, but Samsung has given it more durability (it's now IPX8 rated for waterproofing) and a sustainably-made design. It has a slimmer hinge and bezels, and thus a slightly wider screen, too.

The cover screen — the small screen on the front of the smartphone when folded — has more features and widgets. Samsung has given it more "flagship-level" cameras. And it has a larger battery that supports so-called "super" fast charging, enabling it to charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $1,000 and will be available on August 26. You can pre-order it now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung

Samsung's "Fold" is its higher-end, more productivity-focused line of foldable smartphones. This year, Samsung hasn't completely rewritten the script with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. It has essentially the same design as last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3, but Samsung has made it more durable (again, IPX8 rated), sustainable and lighter. It slimmed down the bezels to give slightly more screen real estate. And it has improved the triple camera system with new 50MP wide and 30x telephoto lenses.

Maybe the biggest upgrade is on the software side. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first device to ship with Android 12L, which is "a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences." Multitasking is even more streamlined thanks to more apps supporting it and a new Taskbar layout, which makes the experience (when fully opened) very PC-like. Like before, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports wireless charging and works with the S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,800 and will be available on August 26. You can pre-order it now.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Above: The Galaxy Watch 5 (left) and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (right). Samsung

Samsung has announced two new next-generation smartwatches. First, there's the Galaxy Watch5, which is an improved version of last year's Galaxy Watch 4. It has a more durable and scratch-resistant design (thanks to a sapphire crystal glass that makes it 60 percent more durable), faster charging, improved sleep tracking and a new temperature sensor (which, amongst other things, can help tell if you're sick). It also is has a deeper integrated with Google services, so you can get voice navigation with Google Maps or download music from YouTube Music.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is essentially a larger, more ruggedized version of the Galaxy Watch 5. It has a titanium casing and comes with an all-new D-Buckle Sport Band, which both add durability. It has a larger battery — 60 percent larger than the Galaxy Watch 4. And it has exclusive features for cycling, hiking and running — specifically, you can download routes and there's a "track back" feature to help you get home.

The Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $280, or $330 for the LTE model, and will be available in either 40mm or 44mm sizes. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at $450 and $500 for the LTE model, and is only available in a 45mm size. Both can be pre-ordered now and will be available on August 26.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is the company's new and most high-end pair of wireless earbuds. They are 15 percent smaller than the 2021-released Galaxy Buds 2, which Samsung claims makes them fit more securely and comfortably. They support higher-resolution (24-bit) and more immersive (including Dolby Atmos) audio. They have improved mics for greater call clarity. And they promise to the best noise-cancellation of any of Samsung's wireless earbuds to date.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will come in three finishes: black (graphite), white and "bora" purple. They will cost $280, and you can preorder them now.

