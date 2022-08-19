7 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

But there were also a bunch of cool new gadgets that were announced as well. Here's what you need to know.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears announced a new version of its tiny portable speaker. The Wonderboom 3 is basically identical to the 2019-released Wonderboom 2 in every way. It's the same size and shape — it still floats, too. It has the same control buttons and the same tiny carrying strap. It still charges via micro-USB (unfortunately). And it still costs $100.

The differences? UE improved the Bluetooth range (by about 30 feet) and battery life (by 1 hour). You can pre-order the Wonderboom 3 now and it's expected to ship at the end of August.

Price: $100

Adidas RPT-02 Sol

Adidas's newest pair of sport-focused wireless headphones have a neat trick — they're solar-powered. That's right, there are solar cells built right into the headband and, theoretically, this means you might never need to charge them. (Although they do have a USB-C charging port for backup.)

Price: $230

Samsung Odyssey Ark

First announced earlier this year at CES, Samsung has finally revealed that its gorgeous 55-inch 4K curved monitor, the Odyssey Ark, will be available in mid-September. The Odyssey Ark is a unique and stunning curved monitor that has a special rotating stand; you can rotate the screen and view it either horizontally or vertically. Additionally, it's integrated with Samsung's Tizen operating system so you can stream shows and movies even when your computer isn't connected.

Price: $3,499

Technics SL-100C

Technics announced a slightly more affordable version of its excellent SL-1500C turntable. The all-new new SL-100C looks basically identical, but has silver tone arm (instead of black) and a slightly less hi-fi cartridge (Audio-Technica AT-VM95C instead of the higher-end Ortofon 2M Red). These tradeoffs amount to a still excellent hi-fi turntable, but one that's $200 cheaper than the SL-1500C.

Price: $999

Zagg Rugged Pro Connect

The Zagg Rugged Pro Connect is the company's most rugged iPad case yet. It has an extremely drop-resistant design, but the kicker is that it has a fully enclosed and wipeable keyboard case — so you can spill whatever on it and still be good to go. It was designed with healthcare and construction workers in mind, but it's also ideal for accident-prone kids. It only fits the 10.2-inch iPad. Available now

Price: $170

Twelve South Curve Flex

The Curve Flex is Twelve South's newest laptop stand that's specifically designed for MacBooks. It's unique because, well, it's the company's most height-adjustable laptop stand to date. It can elevate your laptop anywhere from two-to- 22 inches off the desk. It also folds completely flat and comes with a convenient travel sleeve. Available in black or white.

Price: $80

Fluance Ai81 Floorstanding Speakers

The Fluance Ai81 is a powered floorstanding speaker system that has a built-in 150-watt amp and DAC, and it has several wired and wireless connectivity options. Thanks to built-in Bluetooth, you can stream music right from your smartphone or computer — no receiver required. You can connect an integrated turntable (has to have a built-in preamp) directly to the speakers via its analog inputs. And it has an optical connection so you can connect the speakers directly to your TV. Available now.

Price: $499

