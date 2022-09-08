Apple Has Quietly Started Selling a Cheaper Version of the AirPods 3

At yesterday's big event, Apple announced four new iPhones, three new Apple Watches and the second-generation AirPods Pro (which Apple is just calling "AirPods Pro" as it has officially stopped selling the original AirPods Pro). It also, even though they weren't officially announced at the event, started selling a new model of its existing wireless earbuds.

That's right. Apple has quietly started selling the AirPods 3, or AirPods (3rd-generation), with a non-wireless charging case. Instead, they can only charge via a Lightning cable. The advantage here is that is that if you opt for a non-wireless charging model you can save $10. The AirPods 3 with a wireless charging case cost $179, while models with a non-wireless charging case now go for $169.

Previously, Apple only offered the AirPods 3 with a wireless charging case. If you opt for a Lightning charging case, you can save $10. Apple

The AirPods 3 are Apple's mid-level wireless earbuds. They lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes of the first-generation AirPods Pro. They lack silicone eartips as well. But other than that, they work mostly the same as the first-generation AirPods Pro. They support Spatial Audio and are sweat- and water-resistant. And they have great battery life but they don't support any of the newest features of the just-announced AirPods Pro, such Personalized Spatial Audio or Precision Finding.

The fact that Apple is now selling more affordable versions of its existing wireless earbuds is definitely a good thing. However, you probably shouldn't buy them — at least not right now. That's because you can buy the AirPods 3 with a wireless charging case from third-party sellers for way less than $169. Amazon, for instance, is now selling them for $149. So you can save $20 and still get a case that supports wireless charging.