Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Stay Adventure Ready with AETHER's New Ojai Boot
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Shop Prrl Labs Futuristic Cannabis Accessories
5
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Apple Has Quietly Started Selling a Cheaper Version of the AirPods 3

You can now buy a cheaper version of the AirPods 3 that doesn't have wireless charging case.

By Tucker Bowe
airpods in case
Apple

At yesterday's big event, Apple announced four new iPhones, three new Apple Watches and the second-generation AirPods Pro (which Apple is just calling "AirPods Pro" as it has officially stopped selling the original AirPods Pro). It also, even though they weren't officially announced at the event, started selling a new model of its existing wireless earbuds.

That's right. Apple has quietly started selling the AirPods 3, or AirPods (3rd-generation), with a non-wireless charging case. Instead, they can only charge via a Lightning cable. The advantage here is that is that if you opt for a non-wireless charging model you can save $10. The AirPods 3 with a wireless charging case cost $179, while models with a non-wireless charging case now go for $169.

airpods in case
Previously, Apple only offered the AirPods 3 with a wireless charging case. If you opt for a Lightning charging case, you can save $10.
Apple

The AirPods 3 are Apple's mid-level wireless earbuds. They lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes of the first-generation AirPods Pro. They lack silicone eartips as well. But other than that, they work mostly the same as the first-generation AirPods Pro. They support Spatial Audio and are sweat- and water-resistant. And they have great battery life but they don't support any of the newest features of the just-announced AirPods Pro, such Personalized Spatial Audio or Precision Finding.

The fact that Apple is now selling more affordable versions of its existing wireless earbuds is definitely a good thing. However, you probably shouldn't buy them — at least not right now. That's because you can buy the AirPods 3 with a wireless charging case from third-party sellers for way less than $169. Amazon, for instance, is now selling them for $149. So you can save $20 and still get a case that supports wireless charging.

Apple
AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case
apple.com
$169.00
SHOP NOW
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Dometic Introduces a New Way to Store & Chill Wine
The Apple Watch Ultra is Bigger Than a Rolex Sub
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big on Modern Menswear at Taylor Stitch
Mercedes and Rivian Will Build EV Vans Together
J.Crew Is Having a Massive Sale-on-Sale
Will An iPhone 13 Case Fit on the New iPhone 14?
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
Jeep Electric SUVs: Meet the Recon and Wagoneer S
Apple Just Made a Dive Watch
Snow Peak's New Fall/Winter Apparel Looks Stellar