iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Ultra, and More: Everything Apple Announced Today

At Apple's first big hardware event of the fall came with a whole bunch of new gadgets. We got the new iPhones, as expected, in the form of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus as well as the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

But on top of that, we got the new, rugged Apple Watch Ultra, which is staking its claim on the world of dive watches, and a new iteration of the AirPods Pro. Here's what you need to know.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

Apple

Apple has given its Pro models a new design — gone is the "notch" and in its place is a new "Dynamic Island" that houses the selfie and Face ID cameras. The Dynamic Island is neat because it acts as a notch but also a dedicated notification space that can display different information and adjust its size on the fly. In addition, these are the first iPhones with an always-on display that can display more information without killing battery life.

Apple

The Pro's sports a new 48-megapixel main camera with a quad-pixel sensor — the largest sensor ever in an iPhone (and 33% larger than the iPhone 13 Pro). It's significantly better at capturing low-light photos and has a new 2x telephoto lens. It also has an improved ultra-wide lens with a larger sensor for superior capture of low-light photos.

The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max at $1099 (no price hike on base models), both available for pre-order on September 9th and shipping on September 16th.



iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple

For baseline phones, Apple has the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus — that's right, the "mini" is no more. Instead, there's the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. Both are decked out with Apple's new A15 Bionic processor.

Apple has given the pair an improved rear camera system, with wide and ultra-wide cameras that have larger sensors and faster apertures, the result is significantly improved night shooting. They both have improved selfie cameras, too, which aim to improve low-light photos.

Apple

The new iPhone 14s (Pro and otherwise) also come with new safety features: Both iPhone 14 models have crash detection (just like the new Apple Watches). They also have emergency satellite connectivity, which Apple calls Emergency SOS via satellite, so you can get a signal during an emergency, even if you're off the grid with no Wi-Fi or or cellular.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus start at $799 and $899 respectively, available for preorder on September 9th. The iPhone 14 will ship in September, but the iPhone 14 Plus will ship a little later, in October.

Apple Watch Ultra



Apple

Apple's brand new, rugged Apple Watch is here, but it's not the "Pro." Instead, it's the "Ultra."

Made of titanium, the Apple Watch Ultra is intended to be a sport watch, so it comes with a new, customizable "action" button, a larger digital crown designed to be used while wearing gloves, and only comes in cellular models. It's also got the biggest battery an Apple Watch has had, and Apple claims 36 hours, or a max of up to 60 hours in the upcoming low-power mode.

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra also has dive watches in its sights. With a water resistance of WR100 and a partnership with the Oceanic+ app promises to turn the Apple Watch Ultra into a full-fledged dive computer.

All models of Apple Watch Ultra will start at $799, available for order today.

AirPods Pro (Gen 2)

Apple

Apple's newest generation of the AirPods Pro sport a new H2 chip enabling improved audio and active noise-cancellation. Apple claims the noise-cancellation has improved by about two-fold, plus the 'Pods Pro now support Personalized Spatial Audio and a new Adaptive Transparency mode that automatically adjusts audio depending on your environment.

New touch controls allow you to control volume from the device itself, the second gen Pros should have improved battery life. The Pros now boast integrated precision finding (just like AirTags) to help you find them when lost, plus a built-in speaker on the case. And they can wirelessly charge with a Qi charger or Apple Watch charging puck.

The AirPods Pro will run you $249. They'll be available to order on September 9th and ship worldwide on September 23rd.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE

Apple

Apple's new non-Ultra watch, the Series 8, looks very similar to the previous Series 7. The difference is primarily on the inside.

The Series 8 has temperature sensor that enables advanced cycling tracking for women by monitoring baseline body temperature. Using that information, it can estimate when women are ovulating and can give them valuable information regarding potential deviations in their cycle. The Series 8 also sports a new internal gyroscope and accelerometer that can tell if you're in a car crash and then contact help.

The Apple Watch also has a new "low power mode" designed to help your watch's battery last longer (up to 36 hours on a charge, according to Apple), and isn't exclusive to the new Series 8; it'll becoming to the Series 4 and newer, providing that watch is running watchOS 9 or later.

The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 and comes with 3 months of Apple Fitness+. It's available to order today, and ships on September 16th.

Apple

The Apple Watch SE, Apple's more affordable version of the Apple Watch, now comes in a colors for its second generation. It's also available to order today, shipping on September 16th.