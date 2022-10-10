Today's Top Stories
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
Save Money with This Minimalist Smart Heater

How to Quickly Turn Off the AirPods Pro's Most Annoying Feature

The new AirPods Pro make a sound every time you charge them. Here's how to turn it off.

By Tucker Bowe
airpods pro on a desk
Tucker Bowe

The new AirPods Pro — also known as the AirPods Pro 2 — are unique. Not only are the best AirPods that Apple has ever made, but they also have a couple features that that no other AirPods have. One of those is a charging case with a built-in speaker. Yes, it makes sounds.

This speaker is primarily meant to help you find the AirPods Pro if you misplace them; you can force the charging case to make a high-pitched sound via open the Find My app just like an AirTag. However, you'll most likely hear the speaker every time you charge the case. It makes a chime sound when you plug it in or place it down on wireless charging pad.

I find this chime sound adorable and charming, admittedly, but you might you not. Or you might find that it just gets old after while. Fortunately, you can turn this speaker on or off any time you want. And it's easy.

How to Turn Off the AirPods Pro's Charging Chime

airpods pro on a desk
You can turn off the AirPods Pro’s built-in speaker if you want via the Settings app on your iPhone.
Tucker Bowe
airpods pro on a desk
After clicking on your AirPods Pro, you need to scroll down to "Enable Charging Case Sounds." Then toggle it off. 
Tucker Bowe
  1. Connect the AirPods Pro to your iPhone.
  2. Open the Settings app.
  3. Select the AirPods Pro (appears below your Apple ID and above AirPlane Mode.
  4. Scroll down to "Enable Charging Case Sounds."
  5. Toggle it off.

    Once toggled off, the charging case will no longer make a sound every time you charge it. However, it will still be able to make a sound if you initiate it from the Find My app (in the event that you misplace them).

