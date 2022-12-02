5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Welcome to December! This week, Cyber Monday was all the rage early on this week — and there are great deals that you can still shop. Apple officially launched the Oceanic+ app, which effectively turns any Apple Watch Ultra into a fully-fledged dive computer fit for recreational scuba divers. Apple also announced its awards for the best apps of the year across all its major devices. And Google started refunding people for their Stadia hardware. But there was quite a bit of new gadget news, as well.

Below, we've rounded up the best new gadgets that were announced this week.

Retrospekt CP-81 Portable Cassette Player

Courtesy

Retrospekt is well known for making new-age versions of vintage tech. It's latest creation, the CP-81 portable cassette player, is capitalizing on both the resurgence of cassette tapes and the recent popularity of transparent gadgets. And yes, those wired headphones with orange ear cushions are included.

Price: $99

LEARN MORE

Zens 4-in-1 and 3-in-1 Modular Charging Stations

Courtesy

Zens announced two wireless charging stands that are fully compatible with MagSafe, meaning they're both capable of charging any supported iPhone (12 or later) at the max 15-watts. The two charging stations are identical, but the 4-in-1 (shown) model has magnetically- attaching station that adds an Apple Watch charging puck. You can buy both these models directly from Apple.

Price: $150 (3-in-1); $180 (4-in-1)

LEARN MORE

Wrensilva Loft (Tuxedo Special Edition)

Courtesy

The Wrensilva Loft is an all-in-one hi-fi system with gorgeous retro appeal. First released in 2020, the system is comprising of a turntable, preamp, 100-watt amplifier (by Bang & Olufsen) and two-way bass reflex speakers. It also has built-in Sonos compatibility. The Loft was originally released in 2020, but the company has now released a special edition "tuxedo" colorway. Only 100 of these models will be released. However, this special edition console will cost you a grand more than the regular models which come with a black grille.

Price: $5,999

LEARN MORE

UAG Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand

Courtesy

The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand is a new MagSafe-compatible portable battery pack for any supported iPhone (12 or later). It has a 4,000mAh capacity, which is enough to give regular-sized iPhones about 70 percent more juice. As given away by its name, it has an integrated aluminum kickstand that supports both horizontal and portrait viewing angles.

Price: $60

LEARN MORE

Rotel S14 Integrated Network Streamer

Courtesy

Rotel has announced its first integrated network streamer. The S14 is an all-in-one hi-fi player complete with an amplifier (150-watts per channel at 4 ohms) and a 32-bit ESS Sabre DAC, and it boasts native support for several major wireless streaming services, including Spotify, Tidal and Qobuz. It supports AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Bluetooth aptX HD, if you want to stream from a device. And there are a numerous analog connections as well. It is available in black or silver finishes.

Price: $2,500

LEARN MORE