Wyze has just announced its first pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Wyze Buds Pro — and the big news is that they look almost exactly like Apple's AirPods Pro, just in black. They also have many of the same features, such as active noise cancellation and wireless charging.

The big difference, however, is price. While Apple's AirPods Pro cost $249 (although they're often on sale for around $200), the Wyze Buds Pro are priced at just $60.

Of course the Wyze Buds Pro will come with a lot of tradeoffs, at least as it relates to AirPods Pro. They don't have Apple's H1 chip, so they won't be able to fast-pair to your iPhone. They don't support for spatial audio or Dolby Atmos, either. And, if we're being honest, we don't expect them sound nearly as good or have as excellent noise-canceling and transparency modes. But that's to be expected in a pair of $60 wireless earbuds.

That said, the Wyze Buds Pro look poised to be the AirPods Pro alternative to beat. They look (and will probably feel) almost identical to Apple's premium wireless earbuds. And they're some of the most affordable noise-canceling wireless earbuds you can buy; Amazon's second-generation Echo Buds and 1More's ComfortBuds Pro both cost $100.

Additionally, Wyze is an audio company that you can trust. It released the Wyze Headphones last year, after all, and they're still some of the best budget noise-canceling headphones you can buy.

As for other specs, each Wyze Buds Pro earbud will pack a 10mm high amplitude audio driver, which the company says will deliver "rich treble and strong bass." They'll get 4.5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on, and six hours with it turned off. The charging case can give them up to 18 hours of battery life (with ANC turned on); a 15-minute quick charge via its USB-C charging port will give you an hour of playtime. They also have a 6-microphone voice system (three mics in each earbud) so they should deliver good call quality.

The Wyze Buds Pro are available for preorder right now. Wyze expects them to start shipping in late July.

