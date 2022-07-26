Here's How to Turn Off Twitter's Annoying New Refresh Sound

If you use Twitter quite frequently, you've probably noticed that the app has introduced a new "chirping" sound every time you swipe down to refresh your feed. Yes, it happens every time your refresh your feed and you probably aren't alone in finding it annoying.

Twitter has been rolling out this new refresh sound over the last few weeks and it has come to all users, whether you've asked for it or not. You won't hear the new refresh sound if your smartphone is on silent or vibrate mode. But you will hear it if your sound is on — unless you manually disable it.

Disabling the new refresh sound is quick and easy, but it's not super straightforward as you have to dive into the app's accessibility settings. Here's what you need to know.

How to turn off Twitter's new refresh sound

Open the Twitter app. Select your profile picture (in the top-left corner). Scroll down and select "Settings and privacy" in the side menu. Scroll down and select " Accessibility, display, and languages." Select "Display and sound." Under the "Sound" section, turn off the "Sound effects" option.

And — boom — you won't hear that chirping sound every time you refresh your feed anymore. You are free.

If you're wondering if there is a way to customize this sound to be anything other than Twitter's "chirping" sound, the answer is unfortunately "not yet."

