Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
This Panerai Hits the Adventure Watch Sweet Spot
3
Brighten Your Summer with July's New Fitness Gear
4
Perform Better with Tommy John 360 Sport Underwear
5
Dad Grass Tinctures: Sleep, Chill and Recover

Here's How to Turn Off Twitter's Annoying New Refresh Sound

Twitter has introduced a new "chirping" sound every time you refresh your feed on your smartphone. And it gets old, fast.

By Tucker Bowe
phone with twitter settings open sitting on a desk
Tucker Bowe

If you use Twitter quite frequently, you've probably noticed that the app has introduced a new "chirping" sound every time you swipe down to refresh your feed. Yes, it happens every time your refresh your feed and you probably aren't alone in finding it annoying.

Related Stories
Can You Flip Bookshelf Speakers on Their Sides?
USB-C vs Thunderbolt: What's the Difference?

Twitter has been rolling out this new refresh sound over the last few weeks and it has come to all users, whether you've asked for it or not. You won't hear the new refresh sound if your smartphone is on silent or vibrate mode. But you will hear it if your sound is on — unless you manually disable it.

Disabling the new refresh sound is quick and easy, but it's not super straightforward as you have to dive into the app's accessibility settings. Here's what you need to know.

How to turn off Twitter's new refresh sound

  1. Open the Twitter app.
  2. Select your profile picture (in the top-left corner).
  3. Scroll down and select "Settings and privacy" in the side menu.
  4. Scroll down and select " Accessibility, display, and languages."
  5. Select "Display and sound."
  6. Under the "Sound" section, turn off the "Sound effects" option.

    And — boom — you won't hear that chirping sound every time you refresh your feed anymore. You are free.

    If you're wondering if there is a way to customize this sound to be anything other than Twitter's "chirping" sound, the answer is unfortunately "not yet."

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From How-To's & Explainers
    What Is Polestar? Here's What You Need to Know
    It's Time to Upgrade Your Charging Hub
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Best Way to Floss, According to an Expert Dent
    How to Sharpen Kitchen Knives the Right Way
    This Is Tattoo Aftercare 101
    Seasoning a Cast-Iron Skillet? Experts Weigh In
    Grill Like a Champion With This Essential Glossary
    Can You Flip Bookshelf Speakers on Their Sides?
    Three Ways to Roll Up Your Sleeves
    Want Black AirPods? Here Are Your Options