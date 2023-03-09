Are You An Apple Music Subscriber? Get This Free App

Apple has announced , an upcoming standalone app that is dedicated to streaming classical music. According to the company, the app will have "the world’s largest classical music catalog with over 5 million tracks and works from new releases to celebrated masterpieces." Listeners will be able to search by composer, work, conductor or even catalog number. And they will be able to access a bunch of exclusive classic music albums, too.

Here's what you need to know:

What is it?

Apple Music Classical is a streaming app dedicated to classical music lovers. The background here is that — a music service dedicated to classical music — back in August 2021, and Apple Music Classical promises to deliver a very similar experience with a vast catalog, curated playlists and exclusive content.

Will it support lossless audio?

Yes, Apple Music Classical will offer lossless streaming at up to 24-bit/192 kHz. This is the highest resolution of audio quality that Apple Music offers. Additionally, thousands of these tracks will support spatial audio, which promises to deliver an even more immersive sound.

How much will it cost?

The good news is that if you're a paying Apple Music subscriber, you'll be able to access listen to Apple Music Classical for free. This includes individual, (which start at $11/month), family and student plans. It also will come bundled for Apple One subscribers. It will not be included with the more affordable Apple Music Voice Plan.

Apple

Is there a free trial?

Yes, but it's not specific to Apple Music Classical. Apple currently offers a one-month free trial to Apple Music, but it's only for new members. If you've subscribed in the past and cancelled, there is no free trial.

When will it be available?

Apple Music Classical will officially roll out on March 28 . You can pre-order the app right now via the App Store — . Once March 28th comes around, it'll download to your iPhone and you'll be notified that it's available.

Will it be available on all my Apple devices?

No. At launch, Apple Music Classical will only be available on iPhone. (Your iPhone will need to be running iOS 15.4 or later.) Apple is currently working on Android app for Apple Music Classical — it is "coming soon."

