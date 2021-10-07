Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 11 Best Wireless Earbuds Under $100
Don't want to spend $159 on AirPods? No problem. We've rounded up the best true wireless earbuds that cost less than $100.
It's been nearly five years since Apple released the AirPods in the fall of 2016, and since then the market for true wireless earbuds has exploded. Today, seemingly every audio and headphone manufacturer has its own pair of true wireless earbuds. And while the vast majority of true wireless earbuds are still expensive, you can get a good pair from a reputable brand for pretty cheap! Just avoid the explicit knockoffs on Amazon.
These are seven excellent wireless earbuds you can buy right now. All are under $100.
Wyze is best known for its affordable line of smart home gadgets, like its $25 smart home camera and $15 smart scale, but these are the company's first true wireless earbuds. They have a water-resistant design and you can adjust the EQ settings via a companion app.
- Look and fit similar to Jabra's higher-end wireless earbuds.
- Water-resistant design makes them safe for working out.
- Adjustable EQ for sound tinkers.
- Very basic in terms of controls and features.
- No ANC or wireless charging.
The Wyze Buds Pro are $60 wireless earbuds that have premium features like noise-cancellation and wireless charging. They also have a similar look and feel as Apple's AirPods Pro, just in black.
- They have a similar fit as Apple's AirPods Pro.
- Premium features like noise-cancellation and wireless charging.
- Noise-cancellation isn't on par with more expensive earbuds
Nothing's first wireless earbuds push well beyond their $99 price tag. They have premium features like active noise-cancellation and wireless charging, plus have translucent design (thanks to a collaboration with Teenage Engineering) so that they look like nothing else out there.
- Have active noise-cancellation
- Case supports wireless charging
- Translucent design
- Noise-cancellation isn't on par with more expensive earbuds
The Grind Fuel are wireless earbuds with a traditional earbud design, an IP55-rating, wireless charging and they work with a companion app that lets you adjust sound preferences.
- Good sound quality for the price.
- They support wireless charging.
- You can adjust sound preferences via a companion app.
- USB-C charging.
- No active noise-cancellation.
The Push Active are workout-focused pair of wireless earbuds with an earhook design. They are similar to the company's slightly higher-end Grind Fuel earbuds, but with a few less premium features.
- Earhook design ensures a secure fit for workouts.
- They have a sweat resistant design (IP55).
- You can adjust sound preferences via a companion app.
- USB-C charging.
- No wireless charging or noise-cancellation.
The Soundcore Liberty Air are one of the best AirPod alternatives that actually look and fit like AirPods. The charging case feels very similar to the one that comes with AirPods, but adds LED lights to indicate battery life.
- The look and fit is similar to AirPods
- Silicone eartips help with fit
- Available in black or white
- Charge via micro-USB
Released in 2020, the Urbanears Alby are wireless earbuds that look very similar to Apple's AirPods, but they're half as expensive. They also come in other colors than white.
- Design and fit is very similar to AirPods
- Available in different colors (black, white, purple and teal)
- IPX4 water-resistance rating, which is better than AirPods
- 3-hour battery life per earbud is subpar
- No in-ear optical sensors like AirPods
The Galaxy Buds Plus are Samsung's entry-level wireless earbuds. They're designed to work best with other Galaxy and Android smartphones.
- Charges vis USB-C and supports wireless charging
- Good sound and call clarity
- Comes with earwings to ensure a better fit
- No automatic ear detection for music play/pause
- IPX2 rating means you shouldn't wear them exercising
The Sony WF-XB700 is the company’s most entry-level pair of wireless earbuds. They share a similar sound to Sony WF-SP800N, but lack all the premium features, including active noise-cancellation.
- Solid sound with punchy bass
- They charge via USB-C
- Not compatible with Sony's companion app (which lets you customize sound settings)
- Charging case is bulky
The Pixel Buds A-Series look, fit, feel and sound like Google's $179 Pixel Buds. The reason the they're almost half as expensive is that Google cut out some of their more premium features.
- They look and sound exactly like Google's more expensive Pixel Buds
- Pair super well with Pixel smartphones
- More sweat resistant than AirPods
- No way to adjust volume on the wireless earbuds
- Don't support wireless charging.
- 5-hour battery life isn't great
Released in early 2021, the ComfoBuds Pro are wireless earbuds with good noise-canceling — especially for the price.
- Good sound and decent noise-cancellation
- Charges via USB-C
- Battery life is better than AirPods Pro
- No ability to adjust EQ settings.
- The app can be finicky