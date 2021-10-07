It's been nearly five years since Apple released the AirPods in the fall of 2016, and since then the market for true wireless earbuds has exploded. Today, seemingly every audio and headphone manufacturer has its own pair of true wireless earbuds. And while the vast majority of true wireless earbuds are still expensive, you can get a good pair from a reputable brand for pretty cheap! Just avoid the explicit knockoffs on Amazon.

These are seven excellent wireless earbuds you can buy right now. All are under $100.