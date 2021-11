The Best Accessories for Your Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has been the most popular smartwatch since its advent in 2015. In fact, it's been so popular that it hasn't just been outselling every other smartwatch, but in 2019 the Apple Watch actually outsold the entire Swiss Watch industry, which includes manufacturers like Rolex, Swatch, TAG Heuer and Tissot. Naturally, with more Apple Watches out in the work, more people are looking for accessories — such as new bands, cases and chargers — to make their Apple Watch feel more personal. And boy, there's a lot out there.

The good news is the Apple Watch hasn't changed that in the past years. It still looks mostly the same and chargers the exact same way, for example. There are really only two things to remember when shopping for an Apple Watch accessory.First, the Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6 and the SE all have the same size body, so the same case or protective screen will work with all of them. The two outliers are the new Series 7, which has a larger screen, and the Series 3, which shares the older design of the Series 1 and Series 2 (both of which Apple doesn't make anymore.)And second, if you're shopping for a band, make sure to get the correct size. All the latest Apple Watches come in two sizes. The Series 4, Series 5, Series 6 and SE all come in either 40mm and 44mm sizes, while the new Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm. However, if you're shopping for a watch band, the Series 7 is backwards compatible for watch straps (meaning the 41mm model will work with older 40mm watch straps, and likewise for the 45mm model with 44mm watch straps).If you're in the market for a new band for your Apple Watch, the truth is that Apple sells a lot of great ones. Some of them are exclusives, like the all-new Solo Loop ($49) and Braided Solo Loop ($99) , and need to be purchased directly from Apple. However, Amazon also sells many of the same bands for a little cheaper. (Check 'em out here .)